YouTubeTV announces NFL Sunday Ticket partnership with help from “Keyboard Cat”

NFL Sunday Ticket is moving from DirecTV to YouTubeTV, to the delight of many fans and customers who have been frustrated with the original provider. YouTube and the league announced the partnership ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles with some help from “keyboard cat”. Take a look.

Cat’s out of the bag: NFL Sunday Ticket is coming soon to YouTube → https://t.co/WHaD85FzaC pic.twitter.com/DuPWAtZ6Vt — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 12, 2023

There’s no better way to hype fans up for next season than giving them an internet sensation and letting them know Sunday Ticket will move to a better service. People complaining about Sunday Ticket in Week 1 of the NFL season has become an annual tradition, and you can bet YouTube will have a more streamlined experience.

We’ll see if the company keeps the cat on as a permanent spokesperson/hype mascot going forward. Maybe the cat will move on to other instruments or do an obstacle course but for now, slamming away at a keyboard will do just fine.