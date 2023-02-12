 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTubeTV announces NFL Sunday Ticket partnership with help from “Keyboard Cat”

America’s favorite feline makes an appearance ahead of the Super Bowl.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Elevated view of the NFL Shield logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Sunday Ticket is moving from DirecTV to YouTubeTV, to the delight of many fans and customers who have been frustrated with the original provider. YouTube and the league announced the partnership ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles with some help from “keyboard cat”. Take a look.

There’s no better way to hype fans up for next season than giving them an internet sensation and letting them know Sunday Ticket will move to a better service. People complaining about Sunday Ticket in Week 1 of the NFL season has become an annual tradition, and you can bet YouTube will have a more streamlined experience.

We’ll see if the company keeps the cat on as a permanent spokesperson/hype mascot going forward. Maybe the cat will move on to other instruments or do an obstacle course but for now, slamming away at a keyboard will do just fine.

More From DraftKings Nation