Kenneth Gainwell just inches from first TD prop, Jalen Hurts cashes for Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Kenneth Gainwell looked to have cashed as the first touchdown scorer of Super Bowl 57, but not so fast. The Birds running back was actually several inches short after replay.

And that means those who thought they cashed their first TD bet got to celebrate, and then cry. Gainwell was +2200 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that nice payday came off the board upon further review.

And Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts easily snuck in the opening score on the next play.

Here was the first TD props from DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can see what a swing this was.

Hurts still has a nice payday at +700, but that’s a heckuva loss of value for those that backed Gainwell, who ended up just inches short on replay.