Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney scores five-yard TD to take the lead in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney scored a touchdown as KC takes its first lead in the Super Bowl.

Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs went into the fourth quarter down three points to the Philadelphia Eagles. They finished off their drive started in the third quarter with a short five-yard touchdown to WR Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs have their first lead of the game and are up 28-27.

Toney’s first catch in the Super Bowl was certainly an important one. He flew completely under the Eagles' radar and was completely uncovered. Toney waltzed into the endzone for the easy score. He was acquired midseason from the New York Giants and added to the wide receiver depth for the Chiefs. While he hasn’t always been in the main view of the offense, Toney plays his role well. He provides another dependable outlet for Mahomes to target on the offense and can be used in a variety of ways.

