 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore scores TD to increase lead in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore scores the first Super Bowl touchdown of his career to increase his team’s lead in the Super Bowl.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he celebrates a pass during the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have increased their lead in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore brought in the easy four-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up eight points halfway through the fourth quarter.

While it didn’t play out that way, this formation actually showed off the versatility that Moore can bring to the offense. He went in motion before the snap and came closer to the offensive line suggesting he may do some form of jet sweep out of the backfield. Instead, he cut back into the field of play and was left wide open for an easy score.

Moore made quite the impact with little work so far in the game. His touchdown catch was his first reception of the game. He did have a carry out of the backfield earlier, and it went for four yards.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 278 stories

More From DraftKings Nation