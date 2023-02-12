Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore scores TD to increase lead in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have increased their lead in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore brought in the easy four-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up eight points halfway through the fourth quarter.

While it didn’t play out that way, this formation actually showed off the versatility that Moore can bring to the offense. He went in motion before the snap and came closer to the offensive line suggesting he may do some form of jet sweep out of the backfield. Instead, he cut back into the field of play and was left wide open for an easy score.

Moore made quite the impact with little work so far in the game. His touchdown catch was his first reception of the game. He did have a carry out of the backfield earlier, and it went for four yards.

