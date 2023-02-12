Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scores record third rushing TD in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have tied up the game as QB Jalen Hurts scored his third rushing touchdown in the Super Bowl. Hurts now has the record for rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl by the quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored in rapid succession, but the Eagles are fighting back and, after converting the two-point conversion, have tied the game up. With four and a half minutes to go in the game, Hurts is 27 for 37 passing for 304 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Hurts has been deadly. He has 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Whenever the Eagles get in short-yardage situations, everyone knows that they are putting the ball into Hurts’ hands and yet the Kansas City defense still cant stop him. Still, the Chiefs have the ball late in the game, so the Philly defense is going to have to be the one to step up to help out their quarterback.

