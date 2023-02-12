Harrison Ford shows he still has some adventure left in new Indiana Jones trailer

It’s almost time for Harrison Ford to take one last crack at the whip as Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny takes place in 1969 during the U.S.-Soviet Space Race, where Indy and his goddaughter Helena will fight against the Nazis in a momentous sign-off. Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook will play villains Jürgen Voller and Klaber. John Rhys-Davies is back to reprise his role as Sallah (Indy fans will remember him from 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

There will be some flashbacks – if you noticed- some de-aging used for Ford this time as we discover how he and Voller crossed paths. But have no fear; there’s still a shot of him jumping from a plane.

Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann also joins the cast. Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and will be released in theaters on June 30.