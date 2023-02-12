 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl commercial shows the value of our furry friends

We discuss the ad from the Farmer’s Dog company that aired during Super Bowl 57.

By TeddyRicketson
Washington Commanders team dog Mando wears a graduation hat as the team announces he is ready to be paired with a service member during a pause in play in the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

You may have heard of food delivery services like Hello Fresh or Blue Apron. During Super Bowl 57, a similar ad aired, but with a little bit of a twist. The Farmer’s Dog is a company that will deliver pre-portioned pet food to your doorstep, making the pet food process easier for you and your furry friend.

The company claims that its dog food is smarter, healthier and 100% human-grade food. If you are going to take care of yourself, you may as well take care of your whole family, including your dog.

Farmer’s Dog’s Super Bowl commercial pulls at the heart string. It begins with a little girl and a little dog lying together. It then spends 60 seconds pulling at your heartstrings, showing highlights of a successful life for the pair. The commercial brings it home at the end as both the girl and the dog have aged and says, “nothing matters more than more years together.”

Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl 57 commercial

