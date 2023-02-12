 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘White Lotus’ star Jennifer Coolidge makes dolphin noises in e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial

The Emmy Award winner stars in the cosmetics company’s first commercial.

By Lance Cartelli
Hasty Pudding Theatricals Honors Jennifer Coolidge As 2023 Woman Of The Year Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Can’t get enough of “White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge? Then you’re in luck because she starred in a Super Bowl 57 commercial for e.l.f. cosmetics.

In the ad, Coolidge — of course — is her eccentric self, mentioning that the product she uses makes her look and feel like a dolphin, for some reason. Then the classic Coolidge charm comes out when she starts to make dolphin noises.

Of course, to show off how fun and playful the commercial is, they show her breaking character at the end to laughter.

Here’s the video for the Super Bowl ad.

e.l.f. Jennifer Coolidge Super Bowl 57 commercial

The ad is the first-ever commercial for e.l.f, which stands for eye, lips and face.

