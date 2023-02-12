The past comes back for the champ in new ‘Creed III’ Super Bowl trailer

In the first Creed film, Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan) had to battle to get out of his father’s shadow and help his mentor Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), fight through cancer. In the second Creed, Adonis had to fight through defeat and eventual triumph against a ghost from Rocky’s past, Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor. Now, Creed III finds Jordan behind the director’s chair, showing that sometimes you can’t run away from your past.

Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Damian “Dame” Anderson, a previous boxing prodigy in his own right. He and Adonis used to be friends until Dame went to prison. Now Dame is trying to make up for lost time and claim Adonis is living the life he was supposed to. This puts both men on a collision course in the ring.

This will be the first installment without Stallone. Creed III will be punching through to theaters on March 3rd.