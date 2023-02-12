The State Farm Stadium turf is a mess at Super Bowl 57

We’ve reached the second half of Super Bowl 57 and one aspect of the championship showdown that is becoming glaring is the slippery condition of the field. Numerous players have slipped on the natural grass field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and several fans online have noticed throughout the game.

This is not the best look for the league, especially considering how much they put into cultivating the field for this specific game.

The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for tonight's field at the Super Bowl.



The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix.



It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine.



That’s right, instead of using synthetic turf, they opted to go with a national grass setup at State Farm Stadium. While going for natural grass for a game of this magnitude is a good idea, it’s clearly been poorly executed. You want these teams playing under optimal playing conditions and slipping on a wet surface is not an ideal situation. It would be even worse if a player gets injured. We’ll see if the slippery field comes into play again.