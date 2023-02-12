 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rihanna rep confirms she is pregnant following Super Bowl halftime show

The superstar and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

By David Fucillo
Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Rihanni brought the house down at her Super Bowl 57 halftime show. She performed an extensive set list from her catalogue of hits without a single guest joining in the performance. Well, that’s not entirely true.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna had told Nate Burleson she might have a surprise guest, and it turns out she did have a guest in attendance. The superstar is pregnant once again with partner A$AP Rocky. There was extensive speculation during her performance, and a rep confirmed the news after the fact. This came after Nate Burleson effectively confirmed the news on Twitter.

RIhanna gave birth to a son in May 2022.

