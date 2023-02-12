Has a player on the losing team ever won Super Bowl MVP?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are engaged in an entertaining back-and-forth affair in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles led heading into the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs got on track in the final frame. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped lead them to a lead and they’re closing in on a potential victory.

If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will likely win the Super Bowl MVP award. However, there is a case to be made for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Mahomes has three passing touchdowns and 51 rushing yards with 182 passing yards. However, Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 70 yards and a Super Bowl record three touchdowns. It’s an MVP-worthy performance even if the Eagles come up short.

If the Eagles lost and Hurts won the award, he would become only the second player ever to win the Super Bowl MVP award on a losing team. The other player was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley in Super Bowl 5. His two interceptions in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore wasn’t quite enough to get a win, but was enough to get rewarded.

In a fitting bit of timing, Howley was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this week.