Chiefs hit game-winning field goal to knock off Eagles in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 courtesy of a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker, who had actually missed a kick earlier in the contest. The Chiefs would end up successfully defending the ensuing kickoff and a last-ditch effort by the Eagles offense to secure the victory.

It’s the second Super Bowl win for the Chiefs under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who figured out the Eagles in the second half after failing to stay on the field for much of the first half. Mahomes played through ankle pain once again and had three touchdown passes, but his most crucial play might have been a run to set up the eventual game-winning kick.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs entered this game as 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles. They were 6.5-point underdogs at halftime due to uncertainty surrounding Mahomes’ injury, but they have paid off a lot of bettors who backed them as slight underdogs.