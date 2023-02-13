The 2023 free agency season kicks off March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2023 NFL league year. Free agency will end before the 2023 NFL Draft. As usual, there are plenty of talented players set for free agency this off season, but much of that talent will stick with their current teams due to re-signing or getting the franchise tag. As you get down the rankings, the odds of a player moving on go up.
It would truly be an upset to see Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Jamal Dean, Javon Hargrave, and many of the true studs make it to free agency, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of good players looking to move on for better opportunities or a higher paycheck or both.
Here is a countdown of our top-130 available free agents heading into the 2023 league year
Top-130 free agents for 2023 NFL
|Rk
|Name
|Pos
|Team
|Age
|Rk
|Name
|Pos
|Team
|Age
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Ravens
|26
|2
|Javon Hargrave
|IDL
|Eagles
|30
|3
|Da'Ron Payne
|IDL
|Commanders
|26
|4
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Seahawks
|33
|5
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Buccaneers
|27
|6
|Mike McGlinchey
|RT
|49ers
|28
|7
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Giants
|26
|8
|Orlando Brown
|LT
|Chiefs
|27
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Giants
|26
|10
|Jessie Bates III
|S
|Bengals
|26
|11
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Eagles
|30
|12
|Jawaan Taylor
|RT
|Jaguars
|26
|13
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|IDL
|Vikings
|29
|14
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Patriots
|27
|15
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Raiders
|25
|16
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Buccaneers
|33
|17
|Marcus Davenport
|EDGE
|Saints
|27
|18
|David Long
|CB
|Rams
|27
|19
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jr.
|S
|Eagles
|26
|20
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Bills
|32
|21
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|49ers
|32
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Cowboys
|27
|23
|Fletcher Cox
|IDL
|Eagles
|33
|24
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|Eagles
|27
|25
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Cowboys
|26
|26
|Kaleb McGary
|RT
|Falcons
|28
|27
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Chiefs
|27
|28
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|Bills
|25
|29
|Dre'Mont Jones
|IDL
|Broncos
|26
|30
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Packers
|28
|31
|Jadeveon Clowney
|EDGE
|Browns
|30
|32
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|49ers
|27
|33
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Eagles
|26
|34
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Saints
|30
|35
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Steelers
|28
|36
|Zach Allen
|IDL
|Cardinals
|26
|37
|Ben Powers
|LG
|Ravens
|27
|38
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|FA
|30
|39
|Isaac Seumalo
|LG
|Eagles
|30
|40
|Charles Omenihu
|EDGE
|49ers
|26
|41
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Chiefs
|25
|42
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|Vikings
|33
|43
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|Patriots
|30
|44
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|EDGE
|Texans
|28
|45
|Leighton Vander Esch
|LB
|Cowboys
|27
|46
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Bengals
|29
|47
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Cardinals
|25
|48
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Raiders
|27
|49
|Damien Harris
|RB
|Patriots
|26
|50
|Arden Key
|EDGE
|Jaguars
|27
|51
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|Seahawks
|27
|52
|Dalton Risner
|LG
|Broncos
|28
|53
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Jaguars
|29
|54
|Samson Ebukam
|EDGE
|49ers
|28
|55
|Andre Dillard
|LT
|Eagles
|28
|56
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|49ers
|32
|57
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|Colts
|27
|58
|David Long Jr.
|LB
|Titans
|27
|59
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|Bengals
|27
|60
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Browns
|28
|61
|Nate Davis
|RG
|Titans
|27
|62
|Isaiah Wynn
|RT
|Patriots
|28
|63
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Dolphins
|28
|64
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Ravens
|30
|65
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|Lions
|27
|66
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Buccaneers
|26
|67
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Rams
|26
|68
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|Panthers
|29
|69
|David Onyemata
|IDL
|Saints
|31
|70
|Sheldon Rankins
|IDL
|Jets
|29
|71
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Chargers
|28
|72
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Bears
|26
|73
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Chiefs
|28
|74
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Bills
|26
|75
|Justin Houston
|EDGE
|Ravens
|34
|76
|Connor McGovern
|C
|Jets
|30
|77
|Kyle Van Noy
|EDGE
|Chargers
|32
|78
|Julian Love
|S
|Giants
|25
|79
|Brandon Graham
|EDGE
|Eagles
|65
|80
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Browns
|28
|81
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|Giants
|26
|82
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Lions
|28
|83
|Yannick Ngakoue
|EDGE
|Colts
|28
|84
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Bengals
|30
|85
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Cowboys
|28
|86
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Bengals
|28
|87
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Vikings
|25
|88
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Browns
|31
|89
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|Panthers
|27
|90
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|RT
|Raiders
|29
|91
|Adrian Amos
|S
|Packers
|30
|92
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|Broncos
|30
|93
|Andrew Adams
|S
|Titans
|31
|94
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Titans
|29
|95
|Melvin Ingram
|EDGE
|Dolphins
|34
|96
|Kelvin Beachum
|RT
|Cardinals
|34
|97
|Will Hernandez
|RG
|Cardinals
|28
|98
|Cameron Fleming
|RT
|Broncos
|31
|99
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|Saints
|31
|100
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Falcons
|26
|101
|Kyzir White
|LB
|Eagles
|27
|102
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|Colts
|26
|103
|Larry Ogunjobi
|IDL
|Steelers
|29
|104
|Trey Flowers
|EDGE
|Dolphins
|30
|105
|Rasheem Green
|EDGE
|Texans
|26
|106
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|49ers
|26
|107
|Tavierre Thomas
|CB
|Texans
|27
|108
|Matt Ioannidis
|IDL
|Panthers
|29
|109
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Lions
|26
|110
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Raiders
|31
|111
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Falcons
|26
|112
|Morgan Fox
|IDL
|Chargers
|29
|113
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Vikings
|28
|114
|DeMarcus Walker
|EDGE
|Titans
|29
|115
|A'Shawn Robinson
|IDL
|Rams
|28
|116
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|Colts
|33
|117
|Poona Ford
|IDL
|Seahawks
|28
|118
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|Falcons
|27
|119
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|Saints
|28
|120
|Devin McCourty
|S
|Patriots
|36
|121
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Eagles
|27
|122
|Duron Harmon
|S
|Raiders
|32
|123
|Evan Brown
|C
|Lions
|27
|124
|George Fant
|LT
|Jets
|31
|125
|Andrew Billings
|IDL
|Raiders
|28
|126
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Raiders
|26
|127
|Lorenzo Carter
|EDGE
|Falcons
|28
|128
|Dawuane Smoot
|EDGE
|Jaguars
|28
|129
|Daniel Brunskill
|RG
|49ers
|29
|130
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Rams
|28