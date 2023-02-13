 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top-130 free agents for 2023 NFL

We rank the top-130 NFL free agents heading into the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The 2023 free agency season kicks off March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2023 NFL league year. Free agency will end before the 2023 NFL Draft. As usual, there are plenty of talented players set for free agency this off season, but much of that talent will stick with their current teams due to re-signing or getting the franchise tag. As you get down the rankings, the odds of a player moving on go up.

It would truly be an upset to see Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Jamal Dean, Javon Hargrave, and many of the true studs make it to free agency, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of good players looking to move on for better opportunities or a higher paycheck or both.

Here is a countdown of our top-130 available free agents heading into the 2023 league year

Top-130 free agents for 2023 NFL

Rk Name Pos Team Age
Rk Name Pos Team Age
1 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 26
2 Javon Hargrave IDL Eagles 30
3 Da'Ron Payne IDL Commanders 26
4 Geno Smith QB Seahawks 33
5 Jamel Dean CB Buccaneers 27
6 Mike McGlinchey RT 49ers 28
7 Daniel Jones QB Giants 26
8 Orlando Brown LT Chiefs 27
9 Saquon Barkley RB Giants 26
10 Jessie Bates III S Bengals 26
11 James Bradberry CB Eagles 30
12 Jawaan Taylor RT Jaguars 26
13 Dalvin Tomlinson IDL Vikings 29
14 Jakobi Meyers WR Patriots 27
15 Josh Jacobs RB Raiders 25
16 Lavonte David LB Buccaneers 33
17 Marcus Davenport EDGE Saints 27
18 David Long CB Rams 27
19 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jr. S Eagles 26
20 Jordan Poyer S Bills 32
21 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 49ers 32
22 Dalton Schultz TE Cowboys 27
23 Fletcher Cox IDL Eagles 33
24 T.J. Edwards LB Eagles 27
25 Tony Pollard RB Cowboys 26
26 Kaleb McGary RT Falcons 28
27 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Chiefs 27
28 Tremaine Edmunds LB Bills 25
29 Dre'Mont Jones IDL Broncos 26
30 Allen Lazard WR Packers 28
31 Jadeveon Clowney EDGE Browns 30
32 Emmanuel Moseley CB 49ers 27
33 Miles Sanders RB Eagles 26
34 Michael Thomas WR Saints 30
35 Cameron Sutton CB Steelers 28
36 Zach Allen IDL Cardinals 26
37 Ben Powers LG Ravens 27
38 Odell Beckham Jr. WR FA 30
39 Isaac Seumalo LG Eagles 30
40 Charles Omenihu EDGE 49ers 26
41 Mecole Hardman WR Chiefs 25
42 Patrick Peterson CB Vikings 33
43 Jonathan Jones CB Patriots 30
44 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo EDGE Texans 28
45 Leighton Vander Esch LB Cowboys 27
46 Vonn Bell S Bengals 29
47 Byron Murphy CB Cardinals 25
48 Rock Ya-Sin CB Raiders 27
49 Damien Harris RB Patriots 26
50 Arden Key EDGE Jaguars 27
51 Rashaad Penny RB Seahawks 27
52 Dalton Risner LG Broncos 28
53 Evan Engram TE Jaguars 29
54 Samson Ebukam EDGE 49ers 28
55 Andre Dillard LT Eagles 28
56 Jimmie Ward S 49ers 32
57 Bobby Okereke LB Colts 27
58 David Long Jr. LB Titans 27
59 Germaine Pratt LB Bengals 27
60 Ethan Pocic C Browns 28
61 Nate Davis RG Titans 27
62 Isaiah Wynn RT Patriots 28
63 Mike Gesicki TE Dolphins 28
64 Marcus Peters CB Ravens 30
65 D.J. Chark WR Lions 27
66 Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Buccaneers 26
67 Taylor Rapp S Rams 26
68 Bradley Bozeman C Panthers 29
69 David Onyemata IDL Saints 31
70 Sheldon Rankins IDL Jets 29
71 Drue Tranquill LB Chargers 28
72 David Montgomery RB Bears 26
73 Juan Thornhill S Chiefs 28
74 Devin Singletary RB Bills 26
75 Justin Houston EDGE Ravens 34
76 Connor McGovern C Jets 30
77 Kyle Van Noy EDGE Chargers 32
78 Julian Love S Giants 25
79 Brandon Graham EDGE Eagles 65
80 Kareem Hunt RB Browns 28
81 Darius Slayton WR Giants 26
82 Jamaal Williams RB Lions 28
83 Yannick Ngakoue EDGE Colts 28
84 Hayden Hurst TE Bengals 30
85 Donovan Wilson S Cowboys 28
86 Samaje Perine RB Bengals 28
87 Alexander Mattison RB Vikings 25
88 Jacoby Brissett QB Browns 31
89 D'Onta Foreman RB Panthers 27
90 Jermaine Eluemunor RT Raiders 29
91 Adrian Amos S Packers 30
92 Alex Singleton LB Broncos 30
93 Andrew Adams S Titans 31
94 Austin Hooper TE Titans 29
95 Melvin Ingram EDGE Dolphins 34
96 Kelvin Beachum RT Cardinals 34
97 Will Hernandez RG Cardinals 28
98 Cameron Fleming RT Broncos 31
99 Jarvis Landry WR Saints 31
100 Olamide Zaccheaus WR Falcons 26
101 Kyzir White LB Eagles 27
102 Parris Campbell WR Colts 26
103 Larry Ogunjobi IDL Steelers 29
104 Trey Flowers EDGE Dolphins 30
105 Rasheem Green EDGE Texans 26
106 Azeez Al-Shaair LB 49ers 26
107 Tavierre Thomas CB Texans 27
108 Matt Ioannidis IDL Panthers 29
109 Mike Hughes CB Lions 26
110 Denzel Perryman LB Raiders 31
111 Rashad Fenton CB Falcons 26
112 Morgan Fox IDL Chargers 29
113 Garrett Bradbury C Vikings 28
114 DeMarcus Walker EDGE Titans 29
115 A'Shawn Robinson IDL Rams 28
116 Rodney McLeod S Colts 33
117 Poona Ford IDL Seahawks 28
118 Isaiah Oliver CB Falcons 27
119 Kaden Elliss LB Saints 28
120 Devin McCourty S Patriots 36
121 Marcus Epps S Eagles 27
122 Duron Harmon S Raiders 32
123 Evan Brown C Lions 27
124 George Fant LT Jets 31
125 Andrew Billings IDL Raiders 28
126 Foster Moreau TE Raiders 26
127 Lorenzo Carter EDGE Falcons 28
128 Dawuane Smoot EDGE Jaguars 28
129 Daniel Brunskill RG 49ers 29
130 Baker Mayfield QB Rams 28

More From DraftKings Nation