Recapping Super Bowl 2023 squares contests

Super Bowl squares are a fun way to make the biggest NFL game of the year more interesting, and if you were playing during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, it did not lack in the drama department.

A very questionable holding call on the Eagles James Bradberry ended up being the difference, and if it wasn’t called the Birds would have had a chance to get the ball back and score again to either win in regulation or send the game to overtime. But that flag was thrown, and the Chiefs wisely chose to burn the clock instead of going for a touchdown late in the red zone with under two minutes remaining. They took a field goal with 10 seconds remaining instead to ice the victory.

And because of it, the most difficult number to hit in an NFL squares game came through! The order of numbers in terms of easiest to hit to hardest to hit is 0-7-3-4-6-1-8-9-2-5, according to an analysis done on games from 1994-2014. So the most difficult number in 5 ended up being a part of the final winning combination!

Considering many contests pay more for the final score than each quarter, that was quite the way to win the cash for pool players across America.

Quarters scores

1st Quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7

2nd Quarter: Chiefs 14, Eagles 24

3rd Quarter: Chiefs 21, Eagles 27

4th Quarter: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Squares scores

1st Quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7

2nd Quarter: Chiefs 4, Eagles 4

3rd Quarter: Chiefs 1, Eagles 7

4th Quarter/Final: Chiefs 8, Eagles 5

