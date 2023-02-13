Which players on Cardinals roster will be free agents in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals are going to look a lot different in the 2023 season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his duties, and the Cards are currently undergoing a coaching search. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss the beginning of the season coming back from an ACL tear. He and Kingsbury may not be the only pieces missing at the start of next season.

With a lot up in the air for the Cardinals heading into the offseason, their odds for a win in Super Bowl 58 have taken a hit. They are installed at +10000 to win the Super Bowl next year, which is tied for the worst in the league at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are coming off a 4-13 record and a last-place finish in the NFC West.

Every team is going to have to deal with impending free agents, and the Cardinals are no different. Tackle Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, K Matt Prater and CB Byron Murphy lead the free agent list for Arizona. Beachum played 97.94% of offensive snaps for Arizona, leading the team. G Will Hernandez (70.1%) and C Billy Price (62.6%) would also be big offensive lineman shoes to fill.

Arizona Cardinals free agents

C Rodney Hudson

G Justin Pugh

K Matt Prater

CB Byron Murphy

G Cody Ford

G Will Hernandez

LT Kelvin Beachum

WR A.J. Green

OLB Nick Vigil

OLB Tanner Vallejo

ILB Ezekiel Turner

P Andy Lee

LS Aaron Brewer

DT Trysten Hill

RB Darrel Williams

WR Antoine Wesley

CB Antonio Hamilton

LB Ben Niemann

C Billy Price

S Charles Washington

S Chris Banjo

RB Corey Clement

QB David Blough

WR Greg Dortch

CB Jace Whittaker

IDL Jonathan Ledbetter

CB Josh Jackson

RT Joshua Miles

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

LG Max Garcia

TE Maxx Williams

IDL Michael Dogbe

CB Nate Hairston

WR Pharoh Cooper

RT Rashaad Coward

C Sean Harlow

TE Stephen Anderson

QB Trace McSorley

IDL Zach Allen

Franchise tag options

CB Byron Murphy

A lineman?

The franchise tag isn’t always used by teams, and the Cardinals don’t boast many players that deserve the franchise tag. While the team could go an unpredictable route, I think they pass on using it. If they choose to use it, they likely need to target Murphy, although that would cost the team $18.14 million for one year. They could tag an offensive lineman because they are scheduled to lose so many, but it would come with a big price tag of $18.24 million.