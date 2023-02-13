Which players on Falcons roster will be free agents in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a rough season. They brought in Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder as hopeful quarterback solutions after trading away Matt Ryan. Atlanta still finished with a 7-10 record in last place in a very winnable NFC South.

The Falcons aren’t expected to contend for the Super Bowl in 2024. They are longshots at DraftKings Sportsbook with +7500 odds, which ranks as the sixth-worst in the league. There is still plenty of time for these odds to improve if Atlanta can take advantage of some key trades or free-agency moves.

The Falcons are largely rebuilding. They have some foundational pieces in place, but really they could use an overall in all aspects of their team. Don’t let the 7-10 record fool you, the Falcons played worse than their record suggested. LB Rashaan Evans and RT Kaleb McGary lead their impending free agents. McGary played every single offensive snap in 2022, and Evans played 98.4% of defensive snaps.

Atlanta Falcons free agents

IDL Abdullah Anderson

TE Anthony Firkser

LS Beau Brinkley

P Bradley Pinion

LT Chuma Edoga

RG Colby Gossett

CB Cornell Armstrong

WR Damiere Byrd

IDL Derrick Tangelo

LG Elijah Wilkinson

WR Emeka Emezie

S Erik Harris

RT Germain Ifedo

CB Isaiah Oliver

IDL Jaleel Johnson

RT Kaleb McGary

FB Keith Smith

WR KhaDarel Hodge

LS Liam McCullough

EDGE Lorenzo Carter

IDL Matt Dickerson

CB Mike Ford

TE MyCole Pruitt

LB Nick Kwiatoski

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

TE Parker Hesse

LB Rashaan Evans

CB Rashad Fenton

RT Tyler Vrabel

IDL Vincent Taylor

Franchise tag options

RT Kaleb McGary

The Falcons have only used a franchise tag three times in their history. They aren’t expected to use it this year, either. The only scenario that could prompt them to use it will be to retain McGary. The team declined his fifth-year option, and the former first-round pick responded by playing every single offensive snap. McGary should be heavily courted in free agency for teams needing tackle stability, but if Atlanta wants him back in town, they may have to pay the $18.24 million steep franchise tag to keep him.