Which players on Ravens roster will be free agents in 2023

All eyes will be on the Baltimore Ravens as they head into the offseason. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is due to hit free agency, and the two sides are reportedly way off on coming to terms on a new contract. It is doubtful that the Ravens just let him walk, so a franchise tag and potential trade seem logical. Still, Jackson isn’t the team’s only impending free agent.

Baltimore has +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This has them in the top half of the league but largely depends on what they choose to do with Jackson.

Jackson is easily the biggest free agent that the team has. In fact, with backup QB Tyler Huntley also set to hit free agency, if they lose Jackson, they likely would have to prioritize bringing in another quarterback either through free agency or the NFL draft. Left guard Ben Powers played 100% of offensive snaps, and would be a big loss for whoever ends up under center. Cornerback Marcus Peters played 73.2% of defensive snaps but could end up wanting more for his new deal than the Ravens are willing to pay.

Baltimore Ravens free agents

LG Ben Powers

IDL Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

WR Demarcus Robinson

S Geno Stone

LT Ja’Wuan James

EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul

TE Josh Oliver

RB Justice Hill

EDGE Justin Houston

RB Kenyan Drake

CB Kevon Seymour

LB Kristian Welch

CB Kyle Fuller

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Marcus Peters

LS Nick Moore

WR Sammy Watings

EDGE Steven Means

CB Trayvon Mullen

C Trystan Colon-Castillo

QB Tyler Huntley

LB Vince Biegel

Franchise tag options

QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens didn’t use the franchise tag a year ago. Jackson will cost a pretty penny if Baltimore chooses to use the tag on him. That price tag is also something teams are going to have to consider as they talk to the Ravens about a potential trade package. If Baltimore doesn’t use the franchise tag on Jackson, they likely won’t use it. Peters could make sense, but he made $14 million last season and would cost $18.14 million in 2023.