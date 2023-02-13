Which players on Ravens roster will be free agents in 2023

All eyes will be on the Baltimore Ravens as they head into the offseason. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is due to hit free agency, and the two sides are reportedly way off on coming to terms on a new contract. It is doubtful that the Ravens just let him walk, so a franchise tag and potential trade seem logical. Still, Jackson isn’t the team’s only impending free agent.
Baltimore has +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This has them in the top half of the league but largely depends on what they choose to do with Jackson.
Jackson is easily the biggest free agent that the team has. In fact, with backup QB Tyler Huntley also set to hit free agency, if they lose Jackson, they likely would have to prioritize bringing in another quarterback either through free agency or the NFL draft. Left guard Ben Powers played 100% of offensive snaps, and would be a big loss for whoever ends up under center. Cornerback Marcus Peters played 73.2% of defensive snaps but could end up wanting more for his new deal than the Ravens are willing to pay.
Baltimore Ravens free agents
LG Ben Powers
IDL Brent Urban
CB Daryl Worley
LB Del’Shawn Phillips
WR Demarcus Robinson
S Geno Stone
LT Ja’Wuan James
EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul
TE Josh Oliver
RB Justice Hill
EDGE Justin Houston
RB Kenyan Drake
CB Kevon Seymour
LB Kristian Welch
CB Kyle Fuller
QB Lamar Jackson
CB Marcus Peters
LS Nick Moore
WR Sammy Watings
EDGE Steven Means
CB Trayvon Mullen
C Trystan Colon-Castillo
QB Tyler Huntley
LB Vince Biegel
Franchise tag options
QB Lamar Jackson
The Ravens didn’t use the franchise tag a year ago. Jackson will cost a pretty penny if Baltimore chooses to use the tag on him. That price tag is also something teams are going to have to consider as they talk to the Ravens about a potential trade package. If Baltimore doesn’t use the franchise tag on Jackson, they likely won’t use it. Peters could make sense, but he made $14 million last season and would cost $18.14 million in 2023.