Which players on Bills roster will be free agents in 2023

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East and finished the 2022 season with a 13-3 record after a canceled game with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. They were favorites to get to the Super Bowl but were knocked out of the 2022-2023 playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round. Depending on the moves they can make ahead of the 2023 season, the expectation is for them to be in the playoff hunt yet again.

The Bills have +650 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo has the second-best odds in the NFL, behind just the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills’ free agency list is capped by Pro Bowl offensive lineman Rodger Saffold. He played 98.1% of offensive snaps, so losing him would hurt quarterback Josh Allen’s line. Allen got hit a lot in the postseason, but Buffalo has to figure out how to handle the 35-year-old guard. LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Jordan Poyer, EDGE Shaq Lawson and RB Devin Singletary are all going to hit free agency.

Buffalo Bills free agents

LB A.J. Klein

RT Bobby Hart

CB Cameron Lewis

QB Case Keenum

WR Cole Beasley

CB Dane Jackson

RG David Quessenberry

S Dean Marlowe

RB Devin Singletary

RG Greg Van Roten

RG Ike Boettger

WR Jake Kumerow

WR Jamison Crowder

S Jaquan Johnson

IDL Jordan Phillips

S Jordan Poyer

RT Justin Murray

LG Rodger Saffold

P Sam Martin

EDGE Shaq Lawson

RB Taiwan Jones

TE Tommy Sweeney

LB Tremaine Edmunds

LB Tyler Matakevich

LB Tyler Dodson

Franchise tag options

S Jordan Poyer

Poyer is the logical decision assuming that the Bills decide to use the franchise tag. He is still 32 years old, so he could also sign a short deal to take him through the likely end of his career. Poyer made $9.75 million, so the jump up to the tag rate of $14.46 million for a year wouldn’t be that expensive for Buffalo in the grand scheme of things. Despite the high rate of play for Saffold, the $18.24 million he would be owed is too steep of a price.