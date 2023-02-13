Which players on Commanders roster will be free agents in 2023

The Washington Commanders head into the offseason after missing the playoffs in 2022, finishing 8-8-1 at the bottom of a strong NFC East. Taylor Heinicke took back control of the team partway through the season from Carson Wentz and led the team to a solid record, going on a 5-1 stretch through October and November.

The Commanders had a good 2022 draft, grabbing Brian Robinson, Sam Howell, and Jahan Dotson, and will be looking toward new talent in April. Their odds are among the longest to make the 2024 Super Bowl, though, set at +7000 at DraftKings Sportsbook as they continue to figure out which direction they need to go with their offense.

Heinicke is up for free agency this offseason and has been one of their most dependable guys for several years. Whether they will resign him or choose to develop Howell as Wentz’s backup remains to be seen. Daron Payne, who was third among interior defensive linemen in sacks this season, may be the most significant free agency of this offseason.

Washington Commanders free agents

DT Daron Payne

QB Taylor Heinicke

G Wes Schweitzer

G Trai Turner

WR Cam Sims

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Efe Obada

C Tyler Larsen

LB Jon Bostic

LB David Mayo

RB Jonathan Williams

CB Danny Johnson

LB Nate Gerry

C Nick Martin

G Wes Martin

S Jeremy Reaves

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Milo Eifler

CB Rachad Wildgoose

TE Eli Wolf

Franchise tag options

DT Daron Payne

The quarterback issue needs to be figured out by the Commanders’ front office. Heinicke has been a very solid player for Washington for several years, but unless they’re willing to fully invest in him as a starter, he won’t get the franchise tag. Payne seems much more likely to get the tag if they choose to use it, and is probably the better investment unless they can come to a long-term deal.