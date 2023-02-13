Which players on Steelers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers were teetering on a rebuild in 2022 but were able to finish with a 9-8 record, just barely missing out on the playoffs. They entered the Kenny Pickett era to mixed results. They are rarely a splashy off-season team, but the Steelers could benefit from some free agency activity this year. Pittsburgh has 24 current free agents, as they have already re-signed WR Anthony Miller.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin seems immune to a losing record, but that doesn’t automatically vault the Steelers into Super Bowl conversation. Pittsburgh has +5500 odds of winning Super Bowl 58 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers fans will likely rejoice as LB Devin Bush hits the market. He never panned out to his perceived talent when he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The defense figures to be the side of the ball that takes the biggest hit with departing players. Cornerback Cameron Sutton, S Terrell Edmunds, Bush, IDL Larry Ogunjobi and LB Robert Spillane are the team’s free agents with the most significant snap percentages from the 2022 regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers free agents

RB Benny Snell

CB Cameron Sutton

IDL Chris Wormley

LS Christian Kuntz

S Damontae Kazee

FB Derek Watt

LB Devin Bush

C J.C. Hassenauer

CB James Pierre

EDGE Jamir Jones

RB Jeremy McNichols

RT Jesse Davis

S Karl Joseph

IDL Larry Ogunjobi

EDGE Malik Reed

LB Marcus Allen

QB Mason Rudolph

WR Miles Boykin

LB Robert Spillane

WR Steven Sims

S Terrell Edmunds

RT Trenton Scott

IDL Tyson Alualu

TE Zach Gentry

Franchise tag options

CB Cameron Sutton

The Steelers don’t really have an obvious choice for the franchise tag. They didn’t use one last year, and with the amount of depth they are losing, it doesn’t make much sense to use it in 2023. If they shock the world and actually decide to use it, Sutton seems like the best choice. He had the most impact from the free agent list, but he would also cost a pretty penny in cap space. Sutton would go from making $4.5 million in 2022 to $18.14 million in 2023. He played well, but he didn’t play that well, meaning Pittsburgh will likely forego the tag.