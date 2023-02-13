Which players on 49ers roster will be free agents in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers will head into the 2023 offseason with several players set to become free agents and the franchise will have some decisions to make when putting together another roster that they hope will contend.

The Niners reached the NFC Championship Game season and currently have the third-highest odds to win next year’s Super Bowl at +800 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Several key pieces like WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey, and DE Nick Bosa are on the books for the 2023 campaign and those elite pieces should make them a strong championship contender once again.

As for the offseason, the most notable free agents include the likes of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tackle Mike McGlinchey, defensive end Samson Ebukam, safety Jimmie Ward, safety Tashaun Gipson, and kicker Robbie Gould. With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy on the roster, the 49ers can finally part ways with Jimmy G at QB. Meanwhile, Ward will be in high demand during free agency as well as McGlinchey.

San Francisco 49ers free agents

S Jimmie Ward

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DE Samson Ebukam

CB Emmanuel Moseley

OT Mike McGlinchey

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

K Robbie Gould

OT Daniel Brunskill

DT Hassan Ridgeway

DE Kerry Hyder

TE Tyler Kroft

DT Maurice Hurst

S Tashaun Gipson

QB Josh Johnson

DE Jordan Willis

LS Taybor Pepper

TE Ross Dwelley

C Jake Brendel

CB Jason Verrett

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DT Kevin Givens

OT Colton McKivitz

S Tarvarius Moore

DE Charles Omenihu

WR Jauan Jennings

Franchise tag options

OT Mike McGlinchey

S Jimmie Ward

San Francisco’s main concern should be shoring up the right side of the offensive line and getting McGlinchey back would be a top priority. He started every game in 2022 and having a veteran like him anchoring the line opposite Trent Williams will be critical for the 49ers to maintain a dominant offense.

Ward will also be in high demand in free agency and with Gipson contemplating retirement, San Francisco would be wise to shore up the back end of its secondary by bringing him back.