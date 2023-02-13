Which players on Seahawks roster will be free agents in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022-23 season ended in the Wild Card round with a loss to the 49ers. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker stepped up in a major way after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury, and QB Geno Smith defied all expectations after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. The Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, second in the NFC West.

The Seahawks have very long odds to win next year’s Super Bowl, set at +7000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will have to make a lot of decisions this offseason, with just 36 players on their roster under contract for the 2023 season.

Smith is the most prominent name on a very long free agent list this offseason, along with Penny and WR Marquise Goodwin.

Seattle Seahawks free agents

QB Geno Smith

DT Poona Ford

LB Cody Barton

RB Rashaad Penny

OG Phil Haynes

WR Marquise Goodwin

LB Bruce Irvin

K Jason Myers

FB Nick Bellore

DE L.J. Collier

QB Drew Lock

CB Justin Coleman

S Josh Jones

S Johnathan Abram

CB Artie Burns

C Kyle Fuller

S Teez Tabor

LS Tyler Ott

WR Laquon Treadwell

DE Darryl Johnson

CB Xavier Crawford

LS Carson Tinker

LB Cullen Gillaspia

LB Ben Burr-Kirven

S Ryan Neal

LB Tanner Muse

WR Penny Hart

DT Myles Adams

RB Godwin Igwebuike

CB Mike Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Cody Thompson

Franchise tag options

RB Rashaad Penny

QB Geno Smith

Smith far surpassed expectations this season, and the Seahawks will almost certainly be looking to extend him, though that may be in the form of a contract after The Athletic reported that Seattle does not want to use the franchise tag on Smith. He can expect a massive raise either way, but the Seahawks will likely be looking to avoid using the tag option this offseason.