Which players on Seahawks roster will be free agents in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2022-23 season ended in the Wild Card round with a loss to the 49ers. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker stepped up in a major way after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury, and QB Geno Smith defied all expectations after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. The Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, second in the NFC West.
The Seahawks have very long odds to win next year’s Super Bowl, set at +7000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will have to make a lot of decisions this offseason, with just 36 players on their roster under contract for the 2023 season.
Smith is the most prominent name on a very long free agent list this offseason, along with Penny and WR Marquise Goodwin.
Seattle Seahawks free agents
QB Geno Smith
DT Poona Ford
LB Cody Barton
RB Rashaad Penny
OG Phil Haynes
WR Marquise Goodwin
LB Bruce Irvin
K Jason Myers
FB Nick Bellore
DE L.J. Collier
QB Drew Lock
CB Justin Coleman
S Josh Jones
S Johnathan Abram
CB Artie Burns
C Kyle Fuller
S Teez Tabor
LS Tyler Ott
WR Laquon Treadwell
DE Darryl Johnson
CB Xavier Crawford
LS Carson Tinker
LB Cullen Gillaspia
LB Ben Burr-Kirven
S Ryan Neal
LB Tanner Muse
WR Penny Hart
DT Myles Adams
RB Godwin Igwebuike
CB Mike Jackson
LB Jon Rhattigan
WR Cody Thompson
Franchise tag options
RB Rashaad Penny
QB Geno Smith
Smith far surpassed expectations this season, and the Seahawks will almost certainly be looking to extend him, though that may be in the form of a contract after The Athletic reported that Seattle does not want to use the franchise tag on Smith. He can expect a massive raise either way, but the Seahawks will likely be looking to avoid using the tag option this offseason.