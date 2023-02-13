Which players on Bucs roster will be free agents in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason after Tom Brady announced his retirement, but that’s not the only position they’ll need to think about. The Bucs have quite the lineup of players who are up for free agency in 2023.
Coming off an 8-9 season that still saw them finish at the top of the NFC South, the Bucs find themselves in the bottom half of the odds board for the 2024 Super Bowl. Set at +6000 to win the title next year, the Bucs have a lot of questions that need answering this offseason.
Most notably, WRs Breshad Perriman and Julio Jones are up for free agency. Without a clear quarterback, it may be difficult to make some of these decisions. Safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Jamel Dean top the list on the defensive side.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agents
WR Scotty Miller
OLB Anthony Nelson
S Mike Edwards
CB Jamel Dean
DL Deadrin Senat
OLB Genard Avery
S Logan Ryan
OLB Carl Nassib
DL Pat O’Connor
WR Breshad Perriman
S Keanu Neal
RB Giovani Bernard
LB Lavonte David
DL Akiem Hicks
WR Julio Jones
DL William Gholston
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
QB Blaine Gabbert
TE Kyle Rudolph
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
G Aaron Stinnie
OT Josh Wells
Franchise tag options
CB Jamel Dean
LB Lavonte David
DL Akiem Hicks
The Buccaneers may look to keep their defense intact as the offense gets entirely redone. After parting ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and losing starting QB Tom Brady, using the franchise tag on a wide receiver would not be the best investment here. The Bucs are also dealing with some cap issues and may not be able to fit a franchise tag into the 2023 budget.