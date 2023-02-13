Which players on Bucs roster will be free agents in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason after Tom Brady announced his retirement, but that’s not the only position they’ll need to think about. The Bucs have quite the lineup of players who are up for free agency in 2023.

Coming off an 8-9 season that still saw them finish at the top of the NFC South, the Bucs find themselves in the bottom half of the odds board for the 2024 Super Bowl. Set at +6000 to win the title next year, the Bucs have a lot of questions that need answering this offseason.

Most notably, WRs Breshad Perriman and Julio Jones are up for free agency. Without a clear quarterback, it may be difficult to make some of these decisions. Safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Jamel Dean top the list on the defensive side.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agents

WR Scotty Miller

OLB Anthony Nelson

S Mike Edwards

CB Jamel Dean

DL Deadrin Senat

OLB Genard Avery

S Logan Ryan

OLB Carl Nassib

DL Pat O’Connor

WR Breshad Perriman

S Keanu Neal

RB Giovani Bernard

LB Lavonte David

DL Akiem Hicks

WR Julio Jones

DL William Gholston

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

QB Blaine Gabbert

TE Kyle Rudolph

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

G Aaron Stinnie

OT Josh Wells

Franchise tag options

CB Jamel Dean

LB Lavonte David

DL Akiem Hicks

The Buccaneers may look to keep their defense intact as the offense gets entirely redone. After parting ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and losing starting QB Tom Brady, using the franchise tag on a wide receiver would not be the best investment here. The Bucs are also dealing with some cap issues and may not be able to fit a franchise tag into the 2023 budget.