Which players on Titans roster will be free agents in 2023

The Tennessee Titans just barely missed the playoffs this season, putting together a 7-10 season and finishing second in the AFC South. As players head into free agency, the Titans are battling the salary cap, which will make this offseason difficult.
Heading into the draft and the 2024 season, the Titans’ odds to win next year’s Super Bowl sit at +7500 — on the longer end, to say the least. QB Ryan Tannehill’s return doesn’t feel secure, and the Titans may need to consider a franchise tag option.
Tight end Austin Hooper is one of the more notable free agents. Hooper had 444 receiving yards this season. Right guard Nate Davis is another big name whose contract is finishing up. Will the powers that be in Tennessee prioritize keeping them in a Titans uniform?
Tennessee Titans free agents
RG Nate Davis
DL Teair Tart
TE Austin Hooper
LS Morgan Cox
DL DeMarcus Walker
RB Dontrell Hilliard
QB Joshua Dobbs
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TE Geoff Swaim
LG Aaron Brewer
S A.J. Moore
OT Dennis Daley
CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
LB Dylan Cole
WR Chris Conley
CB Terrance Mitchell
DL Mario Edwards
RB Trenton Cannon
LB Andre Smith
DL Da’Shawn Hand
OT Le’Raven Clark
OL Corey Levin
CB Greg Mabin
OLB Tarell Basham
S Andrew Adams
DB Davontae Harris
LB Joe Jones
DB Joshua Kalu
DL Naquan Jones
WR Cody Hollister
DL Kevin Strong
OL Daniel Munyer
WR C.J. Board
Franchise tag options
It seems unlikely that the Titans will actually end up using a franchise tag on any of the free agents this season, given that Tennessee is already having salary cap issues and that their best players are not up for free agency. If they’re prepared to make Nate Davis one of the best-paid guards in the league, then so be it, but it would be an unexpected move.