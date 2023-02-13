Which players on Titans roster will be free agents in 2023

The Tennessee Titans just barely missed the playoffs this season, putting together a 7-10 season and finishing second in the AFC South. As players head into free agency, the Titans are battling the salary cap, which will make this offseason difficult.

Heading into the draft and the 2024 season, the Titans’ odds to win next year’s Super Bowl sit at +7500 — on the longer end, to say the least. QB Ryan Tannehill’s return doesn’t feel secure, and the Titans may need to consider a franchise tag option.

Tight end Austin Hooper is one of the more notable free agents. Hooper had 444 receiving yards this season. Right guard Nate Davis is another big name whose contract is finishing up. Will the powers that be in Tennessee prioritize keeping them in a Titans uniform?

Tennessee Titans free agents

RG Nate Davis

DL Teair Tart

TE Austin Hooper

LS Morgan Cox

DL DeMarcus Walker

RB Dontrell Hilliard

QB Joshua Dobbs

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE Geoff Swaim

LG Aaron Brewer

S A.J. Moore

OT Dennis Daley

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

LB Dylan Cole

WR Chris Conley

CB Terrance Mitchell

DL Mario Edwards

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Andre Smith

DL Da’Shawn Hand

OT Le’Raven Clark

OL Corey Levin

CB Greg Mabin

OLB Tarell Basham

S Andrew Adams

DB Davontae Harris

LB Joe Jones

DB Joshua Kalu

DL Naquan Jones

WR Cody Hollister

DL Kevin Strong

OL Daniel Munyer

WR C.J. Board

Franchise tag options

RG Nate Davis

TE Austin Hooper

It seems unlikely that the Titans will actually end up using a franchise tag on any of the free agents this season, given that Tennessee is already having salary cap issues and that their best players are not up for free agency. If they’re prepared to make Nate Davis one of the best-paid guards in the league, then so be it, but it would be an unexpected move.