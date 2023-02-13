Which players on Saints roster will be free agents in 2023

It was a disappointing season for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Quarterback play has been a huge factor. Since Drew Brees retired, they have not been able to find consistency from their quarterback. There are a few names out there this offseason they should take a look at including Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, etc. It will be interesting to see how things go for them next season.

The Saints have +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 on DraftKings Sports Book. That ranks 20th and it all depends on what they do at the quarterback position this offseason.

Although the Saints had a down year, they saw a few guys step up this season. Among the free agents, Juwan Johnson David Onyemata, Jarvis Landry, and Marcus Davenport. It seems like Davenport will surely be gone, but Onyemata and Johnson have a good chance at resigning.

New Orleans Saints free agents

P Blake Gillikin

LB Chase Hansen

DL Albert Huggins

TE Juwan Johnson

DT Malcolm Roach

WR Marquez Callaway

LB Andrew Dowell

QB Andy Dalton

WR Jarvis Landry

DB P.J. Williams

DT Shy Tuttle

DB J.T. Gray

RB Mark Ingram

S Daniel Sorensen

DT Kentavius Street

RB Dwayne Washington

CB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Justin Evans

RB Isaac Yiadom

RB David Johnson

LB Ty Summers

OL Ethan Greenidge

LB Kaden Elliss

DT David Onyemata

WR Deonte Harty

DE Marcus Davenport

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Franchise tag options

DE Marcus Davenport

There is not really a chance the Saints franchise tag anybody this offseason, but if they were to, it’d probably be Davenport. Franchise tagging him would cost far more than they would like to pay him and it’s smarter for them to let him walk. With the salary cap issues they’re in, there will probably be a few guys they will have to let go this offseason.