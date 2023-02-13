Which players on Saints roster will be free agents in 2023

It was a disappointing season for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Quarterback play has been a huge factor. Since Drew Brees retired, they have not been able to find consistency from their quarterback. There are a few names out there this offseason they should take a look at including Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, etc. It will be interesting to see how things go for them next season.
The Saints have +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 on DraftKings Sports Book. That ranks 20th and it all depends on what they do at the quarterback position this offseason.
Although the Saints had a down year, they saw a few guys step up this season. Among the free agents, Juwan Johnson David Onyemata, Jarvis Landry, and Marcus Davenport. It seems like Davenport will surely be gone, but Onyemata and Johnson have a good chance at resigning.
New Orleans Saints free agents
P Blake Gillikin
LB Chase Hansen
DL Albert Huggins
TE Juwan Johnson
DT Malcolm Roach
WR Marquez Callaway
LB Andrew Dowell
QB Andy Dalton
WR Jarvis Landry
DB P.J. Williams
DT Shy Tuttle
DB J.T. Gray
RB Mark Ingram
S Daniel Sorensen
DT Kentavius Street
RB Dwayne Washington
CB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Justin Evans
RB Isaac Yiadom
RB David Johnson
LB Ty Summers
OL Ethan Greenidge
LB Kaden Elliss
DT David Onyemata
WR Deonte Harty
DE Marcus Davenport
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
Franchise tag options
DE Marcus Davenport
There is not really a chance the Saints franchise tag anybody this offseason, but if they were to, it’d probably be Davenport. Franchise tagging him would cost far more than they would like to pay him and it’s smarter for them to let him walk. With the salary cap issues they’re in, there will probably be a few guys they will have to let go this offseason.