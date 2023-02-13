Which players on Giants roster will be free agents in 2023

The New York Giants ended their season with a loss in the Divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles after finishing the regular season 9-7-1 and third in the NFC East. First-year head coach Brian Daboll took the team to their first postseason since 2016, and they will look to keep that trend going as they look toward the 2023 season.

The Giants have relatively long odds for the 2024 Super Bowl, sitting at +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

Their offseason will bring several key free agencies to be negotiated. Star running back Saquon Barkley, the center of New York’s offense, is up for free agency, as are wide receiver Darius Slayton and quarterback Daniel Jones.

New York Giants free agents

RB Saquon Barkley

RB Matt Breida

ILB Landon Collins

ILB Jarrad Davis

DL Justin Ellis

C Jon Feliciano

OL Nick Gates

P Jamie Gillan

WR Richie James

S Tony Jefferson

WR Marcus Johnson

QB Daniel Jones

LS Casey Kreiter

S Julian Love

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Sterling Shepard

WR Darius Slayton

ILB Jaylon Smith

OLB Jihad Ward

DL Nick Williams

OLB Oshane Ximines

DL Henry Mondeaux

Franchise tag options

QB Daniel Jones

RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is the obvious option for the franchise tag option should the Giants choose to use it. The two parties were unable to come to a longer-term agreement during the season, but Barkley is arguably the most valuable tool on NY’s offense after adding over 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The Giants declined to extend Jones’ contract to the fifth-year option in 2023.