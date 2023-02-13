Which players on Jets roster will be free agents in 2023

The New York Jets are in for an interesting offseason. They have been linked to quarterbacks Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, with either being a substantial upgrade over the trio they used in 2022. Outside of that storyline, they have 25 pending free agents. When it comes to the team’s quarterback situation, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler are the only holdovers as Mike White and Joe Flacco will hit free agency.

With rumors swirling about the future of the team’s quarterback position, the Jets have surprisingly good odds of winning Super Bowl 58. They are installed at +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied with the Baltimore Ravens and just ahead of the Miami Dolphins.

While the quarterback room is set to get thinner, they aren’t the only impending free agents. Center Connor McGovern played 100% of snaps and would be a smart player to bring back to help anchor an offensive line for whoever ends up under center. Safety Lamarcus Joyner played 76.7% of snaps and brought veteran leadership to an emerging secondary. The Jets also have some decisions to make about reliable veterans LB Kwon Alexander, IDL Sheldon Rankins, LT George Fant and IDL Solomon Thomas, who are all set to hit free agency.

New York Jets free agents

LG Adam Pankey

EDGE Bryce Huff

LT Cedric Ogbuehi

C Connor McGovern

LG Dan Feeney

LT George Fant

K Greg Zuerlein

IDL Isaiah Mack

RB James Robinson

WR Jeff Smith

QB Joe Flacco

LB Kwon Alexander

S Lamarcus Joyner

RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff

S Marcell Harris

RT Mike Remmers

QB Mike White

RG Nate Herbig

IDL Nathan Shepherd

FB Nick Bawden

LB Quincy Williams

IDL Sheldon Rankins

IDL Solomon Thomas

RB Ty Johnson

EDGE Vinny Curry

Franchise tag options

C Connor McGovern

The New York Jets don’t really have any reason to use their franchise tag. Realistically, McGovern would be the only option that would make sense if they are unable to come to terms with him or another deal. The problem is that if they tag him, they will have to pay him $18.24 million for just the 2023 season. At 30 years old, that is a steep price tag and one they aren't likely to pay.