Which players on Chargers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, and they ended up losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a 10-7 season and a trip to the postseason (albeit underwhelming), the Chargers will be interested in making offseason moves to put them over the hump.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024. That’s the seventh-best odds on the board, so Los Angeles could be a few solid moves away from making a serious run. However, the Chargers ranked dead last in opponent rushing yards per carry last season, so they’ll need to find some defensive linemen to address that issue.

But first, Los Angeles needs to decide who to keep from its current list of pending free agents. LB Kyle Van Noy highlights the list alongside WR DeAndre Carter and LT Trey Pipkins.

Los Angeles Chargers free agents

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Michael Bandy

WR Jalen Guyton

TE Richard Rodgers

TE Donald Parham

S Nasir Adderley

RT Storm Norton

QB Chase Daniel

QB Easton Stick

P J.K. Scott

LT Trey Pipkins

LT Foster Sarell

LB Drue Tranquill

LB Troy Reeder

K Cameron Dicker

K Taylor Bertolet

DL Morgan Fox

DL Breiden Fehoko

DL Christian Covington

DL Joe Gaziano

DL Tyeler Davison

DL Forrest Merrill

EDGE Kyle Van Noy

EDGE Derrek Tuszka

CB Bryce Callahan

CB Kemon Hall

C Will Clapp

Franchise tag options

The Chargers don’t have any obvious franchise tag options from the list above.