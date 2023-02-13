Which players on Chargers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, and they ended up losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a 10-7 season and a trip to the postseason (albeit underwhelming), the Chargers will be interested in making offseason moves to put them over the hump.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024. That’s the seventh-best odds on the board, so Los Angeles could be a few solid moves away from making a serious run. However, the Chargers ranked dead last in opponent rushing yards per carry last season, so they’ll need to find some defensive linemen to address that issue.
But first, Los Angeles needs to decide who to keep from its current list of pending free agents. LB Kyle Van Noy highlights the list alongside WR DeAndre Carter and LT Trey Pipkins.
Los Angeles Chargers free agents
WR DeAndre Carter
WR Michael Bandy
WR Jalen Guyton
TE Richard Rodgers
TE Donald Parham
S Nasir Adderley
RT Storm Norton
QB Chase Daniel
QB Easton Stick
P J.K. Scott
LT Trey Pipkins
LT Foster Sarell
LB Drue Tranquill
LB Troy Reeder
K Cameron Dicker
K Taylor Bertolet
DL Morgan Fox
DL Breiden Fehoko
DL Christian Covington
DL Joe Gaziano
DL Tyeler Davison
DL Forrest Merrill
EDGE Kyle Van Noy
EDGE Derrek Tuszka
CB Bryce Callahan
CB Kemon Hall
C Will Clapp
Franchise tag options
The Chargers don’t have any obvious franchise tag options from the list above.