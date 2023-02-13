Which players on Rams roster will be free agents in 2023

After winning Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams experienced dramatic regression in 2022. Injuries and overall inconsistent play made the Rams limp to a 5-12 record, which was the third-worst mark in the entire NFC.

If you read between the Super Bowl 2024 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are bound to have a better year. I mean, could it get much worse? DraftKings has them at +3500 to win the Super Bowl next year, which is smack dab in the middle of all 32 teams.

Like most struggling teams, the Rams need help in several different areas. The offensive line is likely where that starts. Los Angeles was tied for the second-most sacks allowed per game last season at 3.5. Expect that to be addressed through free agency, the draft, or both.

There aren’t many top names on the Rams' free agent list, but the case of QB Baker Mayfield is the most intriguing. While he’s not expected to re-sign with the Rams, Mayfield’s landing spot will be monitored closely in the offseason.

Los Angeles Rams free agents

WR Brandon Powell

WR Jacob Harris

S Nick Scott

S Taylor Rapp

S Jake Gervase

RG Coleman Shelton

RB Malcolm Brown

QB Baker Mayfield

QB John Wolford

QB Bryce Perkins

P Riley Dixon

LT Ty Nsekhe

LS Matt Orzech

LG Oday Aboushi

LG David Edwards

LG Chandler Brewer

LB Christian Rozeboom

LB Travin Howard

K Matt Gay

DL Greg Gaines

DL Michael Hoecht

DL A’Shawn Robinson

DL Marquise Copeland

CB Troy Hill

CB David Long

CB Grant Haley

CB Shaun Jolly

C Matt Skura

Franchise tag options

The Rams don’t have any obvious franchise tag options from the list above.