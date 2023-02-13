Which players on Dolphins roster will be free agents in 2023

The Miami Dolphins seem to be in a very good place heading into the future, with Mike McDaniel at the helm and two of the best wide outs in the NFL to run the offense through.

There are question marks at quarterback, though. Tua Tagovailoa has been playing on an elite level when healthy, but injuries, specifically concussions, keep limiting his availability. The defense was also a bit of a mess last season, but McDaniel won the Vic Fangio sweepstakes, so a defensive mastermind will be leading that unit next season. Still, the Fins have +3000 odds to win Super Bowl 58, which is the third worst in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and surprisingly New York Jets.

Miami will have the vast majority of its key pieces back in place in 2024, but there are still some big free agents who could end up playing elsewhere next season. Particularly of note are tight end Mike Gesicki, who saw his role diminish a bit in McDaniel’s scheme, running back Raheem Mostert as well as edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

Here’s a list of every Dolphins player set to enter free agency in the coming months.

Miami Dolphins free agents

Trent Sherfield WR

River Cracraft WR

Mike Gesicki TE

Adam Shaheen TE

Eric Rowe S

Clayton Fejedelem S

Brandon Shell RT

Raheem Mostert RB

Jeff Wilson RB

Myles Gaskin RB

Salvon Ahmed RB

Teddy Bridgewater QB

Thomas Morstead P

Greg Little LT

Kendall Lamm LT

Geron Christian LT

Eric Fisher LT

Elandon Roberts LB

Duke Riley LB

Sam Eguavoen LB

John Jenkins IDL

Justin Zimmer IDL

John Lovett FB

Melvin Ingram EDGE

Andrew Van Ginkel EDGE

Trey Flowers EDGE

Porter Gustin EDGE

Nik Needham CB

Justin Bethel CB

Elijah Campbell CB

Michael Deiter C

Franchise tag options

TE Mike Gesicki

RB Raheem Mostert

Gesicki, a former first-round pick out of Penn State, had been a very productive piece of the Miami offense for his first four years. But his season, while he was playing on the franchise tag, his role diminished significantly in McDaniel’s scheme. It may have just been a down year for him, especially with the rotating cast of characters at QB. But an 11.3 million franchise tag seems like a steep price to pay for a 362-yard season. He did add five TDs though.

Mostert was the team’s leading rusher by a significant margin. With 891 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, plus another 202 yards and two scores as a pass-catcher, his versatility makes trying to keep him around worth it. The tag number for running backs, $10.1 million, makes it a bit easier to justify too if they can’t work out a new contract before he hits the market.