Which players on Vikings roster will be free agents in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 last season, which was more than enough to win the NFC North. Then the NFL playoffs came around, and the New York Giants promptly bounced the Vikings in the Wild Card round.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have +4500 odds to win Super Bowl 58. That’s tied for 19th and behind fellow NFC North teams like the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. In other words, the oddsmakers seem to think Minnesota will take a step back.
The defense had issues in 2022, and it’s surprising the Vikings won 13 games despite ranking 31st in total defense. Decisions need to be made on that side of the ball, and they start with free agents like defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Patrick Peterson.
On top of that, backup running back Alexander Mattison and center Garrett Bradbury have been solid producers over the last few seasons. They’ll either need to be re-signed, or the Vikings will be looking for their replacements this offseason.
Minnesota Vikings free agents
WR Olabisi Johnson
TE Irv Smith Jr.
TE Ben Ellefson
RB Alexander Mattison
QB Nick Mullens
LT Blake Brandel
LT Olisaemeka Udoh
LS Andrew DePaola
LG Austin Schlottmann
K Greg Joseph
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
DL Jonathan Bullard
DL Khyiris TongaI
EDGE Kenny Willekes
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Chandon Sullivan
CB Duke Shelley
CB Kris Boyd
OC Garrett Bradbury
OC Greg Mancz
Franchise tag options
The Vikings don’t have any obvious franchise tag options from the list above.