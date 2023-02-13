Which players on Vikings roster will be free agents in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 last season, which was more than enough to win the NFC North. Then the NFL playoffs came around, and the New York Giants promptly bounced the Vikings in the Wild Card round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have +4500 odds to win Super Bowl 58. That’s tied for 19th and behind fellow NFC North teams like the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. In other words, the oddsmakers seem to think Minnesota will take a step back.

The defense had issues in 2022, and it’s surprising the Vikings won 13 games despite ranking 31st in total defense. Decisions need to be made on that side of the ball, and they start with free agents like defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

On top of that, backup running back Alexander Mattison and center Garrett Bradbury have been solid producers over the last few seasons. They’ll either need to be re-signed, or the Vikings will be looking for their replacements this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings free agents

WR Olabisi Johnson

TE Irv Smith Jr.

TE Ben Ellefson

RB Alexander Mattison

QB Nick Mullens

LT Blake Brandel

LT Olisaemeka Udoh

LS Andrew DePaola

LG Austin Schlottmann

K Greg Joseph

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Khyiris TongaI

EDGE Kenny Willekes

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Chandon Sullivan

CB Duke Shelley

CB Kris Boyd

OC Garrett Bradbury

OC Greg Mancz

Franchise tag options

The Vikings don’t have any obvious franchise tag options from the list above.