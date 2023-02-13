Which players on Patriots roster will be free agents in 2023

The New England Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record, which was third place in the AFC East, ultimately falling short of the NFL playoffs. If we read between the odds, New England isn’t expected to make a huge leap in 2023.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots listed at +6000 to win Super Bowl 58, which ranks tied for 19th overall. It’s also last in the AFC East, as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets all have significantly better odds.
One of the first items on New England’s offseason to-do list revolves around WR Jakobi Meyers, who is an unrestricted free agent. The Patriots are in the business of acquiring skill players to help QB Mac Jones, and Meyers is one of the better free agents at the WR position. New England should be motivated to get a deal done.
Other free-agent decisions linger when it comes to RB Damien Harris, WR Nelson Agholor, RT Isaiah Wynn, CB Jonathan Jones, and S Devin McCourty. Here’s the full list of New England free agents:
New England Patriots free agents
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Nelson Agholor
WR Matt Slater
WR Kristian Wilkerson
TE Scotty Washington
S Devin McCourty
S Jabrill Peppers
S Cody Davis
RT Isaiah Wynn
RT Marcus Cannon
RG Conor McDermott
RB Damien Harris
P Michael Palardy
LT Yodny Cajuste
LS Joe Cardona
LG James Ferentz
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Mack Wilson
K Quinn Nordin
DL Daniel Ekuale
DL Carl Davis
DL LaBryan Ray
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Myles Bryant
CB Joejuan Williams
Franchise tag options
RT Isaiah Wynn
WR Jakobi Meyers
There’s an outside chance either of these players could get the franchise tag, but it’s not likely. Either way, the Patriots are motivated to sign both 26-year-olds as building blocks for the future. As mentioned earlier, Meyers is one of the best receivers entering free agency, so New England would be wise to reach a deal while using the franchise tag as a backup option.