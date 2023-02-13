Which players on Patriots roster will be free agents in 2023

The New England Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record, which was third place in the AFC East, ultimately falling short of the NFL playoffs. If we read between the odds, New England isn’t expected to make a huge leap in 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots listed at +6000 to win Super Bowl 58, which ranks tied for 19th overall. It’s also last in the AFC East, as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets all have significantly better odds.

One of the first items on New England’s offseason to-do list revolves around WR Jakobi Meyers, who is an unrestricted free agent. The Patriots are in the business of acquiring skill players to help QB Mac Jones, and Meyers is one of the better free agents at the WR position. New England should be motivated to get a deal done.

Other free-agent decisions linger when it comes to RB Damien Harris, WR Nelson Agholor, RT Isaiah Wynn, CB Jonathan Jones, and S Devin McCourty. Here’s the full list of New England free agents:

New England Patriots free agents

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Matt Slater

WR Kristian Wilkerson

TE Scotty Washington

S Devin McCourty

S Jabrill Peppers

S Cody Davis

RT Isaiah Wynn

RT Marcus Cannon

RG Conor McDermott

RB Damien Harris

P Michael Palardy

LT Yodny Cajuste

LS Joe Cardona

LG James Ferentz

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Mack Wilson

K Quinn Nordin

DL Daniel Ekuale

DL Carl Davis

DL LaBryan Ray

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Myles Bryant

CB Joejuan Williams

Franchise tag options

RT Isaiah Wynn

WR Jakobi Meyers

There’s an outside chance either of these players could get the franchise tag, but it’s not likely. Either way, the Patriots are motivated to sign both 26-year-olds as building blocks for the future. As mentioned earlier, Meyers is one of the best receivers entering free agency, so New England would be wise to reach a deal while using the franchise tag as a backup option.