Which players on Raiders roster will be free agents in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders went out on an interesting note this season, benching Derek Carr and taking the 49ers to overtime in their second-to-last game. They finished the 2022 season at 6-11 and third in the AFC West.

They parted ways with QB Derek Carr, so this postseason will revolve around the search for a new quarterback, whether from a trade or the draft. The rumor mill has Aaron Rodgers headed to Las Vegas in 2023, and the Raiders have a big chunk of their roster going up for free agency this offseason.

They sit right around the middle of the pack on the odds board for the 2024 Super Bowl, installed at +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are a few impact-makers on the Raiders’ offense whose contracts will be up this offseason — most notably, wide receiver Mack Hollins and running back Josh Jacobs.

Las Vegas Raiders free agents

DE Clelin Ferrell

CB Anthony Averett

T Brandon Parker

ILB Denzel Perryman

DT Jerry Tillery

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Mack Hollins

CB Rock Ya-Sin

FB Jakob Johnson

WR Keelan Cole

S Duron Harmon

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

ILB Jayon Brown

DT Andrew Billings

RB Ameer Abdullah

DE Isaac Rochell

OLB Jordan Jenkins

ILB Micah Kiser

DE Tashawn Bower

S Matthias Farley

CB Sidney Jones

S Roderic Teamer

TE Jesper Horsted

LB Curtis Bolton

QB Jarrett Stidham

TE Forest Moreau

Franchise tag options

Jacobs is the most likely choice for the franchise tag, despite the Raiders turning down his fifth-year option. Jacobs was quite the difference-maker on the Vegas offense this season, adding over 1,600 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.