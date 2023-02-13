Which players on Raiders roster will be free agents in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders went out on an interesting note this season, benching Derek Carr and taking the 49ers to overtime in their second-to-last game. They finished the 2022 season at 6-11 and third in the AFC West.
They parted ways with QB Derek Carr, so this postseason will revolve around the search for a new quarterback, whether from a trade or the draft. The rumor mill has Aaron Rodgers headed to Las Vegas in 2023, and the Raiders have a big chunk of their roster going up for free agency this offseason.
They sit right around the middle of the pack on the odds board for the 2024 Super Bowl, installed at +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are a few impact-makers on the Raiders’ offense whose contracts will be up this offseason — most notably, wide receiver Mack Hollins and running back Josh Jacobs.
Las Vegas Raiders free agents
DE Clelin Ferrell
CB Anthony Averett
T Brandon Parker
ILB Denzel Perryman
DT Jerry Tillery
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Mack Hollins
CB Rock Ya-Sin
FB Jakob Johnson
WR Keelan Cole
S Duron Harmon
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
ILB Jayon Brown
DT Andrew Billings
RB Ameer Abdullah
DE Isaac Rochell
OLB Jordan Jenkins
ILB Micah Kiser
DE Tashawn Bower
S Matthias Farley
CB Sidney Jones
S Roderic Teamer
TE Jesper Horsted
LB Curtis Bolton
QB Jarrett Stidham
TE Forest Moreau
Franchise tag options
WR Mack Hollins
RB Josh Jacobs
Jacobs is the most likely choice for the franchise tag, despite the Raiders turning down his fifth-year option. Jacobs was quite the difference-maker on the Vegas offense this season, adding over 1,600 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.