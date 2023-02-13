Which players on Jaguars roster will be free agents in 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars project is finally beginning to come to fruition under the leadership of Doug Pederson. The Jags reached the Divisional round of the playoffs, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a one-score game. Their odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl are set at +2800 (way too early, admittedly) at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Duval fans have plenty to be optimistic about.
They finished off their 2022 regular season 9-8, winning the AFC South. As they head into the offseason and look ahead to the draft, there are several major contracts that may need re-negotiating as key players enter free agency. Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Marvin Jones are probably the two biggest names whose futures with Jacksonville remain up in the air in free agency. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor and OLB Arden Key are two other impactful players heading to free agency.
Jacksonville Jaguars free agents
- RT Jawaan Taylor
- TE Evan Engram
- TE Dan Arnold
- TE Chris Manhertz
- WR Marvin Jones
- DL Dawuane Smoot
- OLB Arden Key
- S Andrew Wingard
- CB Tre Herndon
- C.J. Beathard
- DL Adam Gotsis
- DT Corey Peters
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- CB Tevaughn Campbell
- OT Blake Hance
- K Riley Patterson
- WR Tim Jones
- OL Cole Van Lanen
Franchise tag options
TE Evan Engram
RT Jawaan Taylor
Trent Baalke said that he hoped not to use the franchise tag, but Engram and Taylor would be the top two options if they were to use it. Engram had over 800 receiving yards in the season and postseason, his first with the Jaguars. Baalke has expressed interest in extending Engram’s time with the franchise. Taylor is a top pass protector in a pass-heavy offense that centers around Trevor Lawrence.