Which players on Colts roster will be free agents in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts struggled through a bizarre 2022 season that saw Jeff Saturday step in on an interim basis after Frank Reich was fired in the middle of the season. The Colts do not have their next head coach in place to this point, but whoever takes over will have a busy offseason with a high draft pick and plenty of decisions to make in free agency.

At this point, Indianapolis has +15000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, which is the third-lowest in the NFL.

The Colts have the fourth overall draft pick but before that gets started, Indy needs to make decisions on a number of free agents. Here’s a look at the list along with a few potential franchise tag candidates.

Indianapolis Colts free agents

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

LT Matt Pryor

CB Brandon Facyson

EDGE Tyquan Lewis

WR Ashton Dulin

S Rodney McLeod

EDGE Ben Banogu

RT Dennis Kelly

WR Parris Campbell

S Armani Watts

P Matt Haack

CB Tony Brown

K Chase McLaughlin

LB Bobby Okereke

EDGE Khalid Kareem

IDL Chris Williams

RB Deon Jackson

IDL Byron Cowart

LT Carter O’Donnell

LB EJ Speed

D’vonte Price

Franchise tag options

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

LB Bobby Okereke

Yannick Ngakoue put together a fantastic first season with Indianapolis to go alongside DeForest Buckner, and the Colts’ defense would likely love to keep him around. Additionally, Bobby Okereke could be a player Indianapolis should work hard to keep, though investing so much into Shaquille Leonard could be an issue with so much money already tied to the linebacker position.