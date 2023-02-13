Which players on Lions roster will be free agents in 2023

The Detroit Lions proved that they’re on the right track as the second year in the Dan Campbell era wrapped up in 2022.

They wrapped up the year with a 9-8 record, marking the first time the team finished above .500 since 2017. They’re still a major longshot for a Super Bowl title in the immediate future. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions have +3000 odds to win Super Bowl 58 next year.

Even if they do make it that far, they’ll have several new faces on the roster and some who won’t be there anymore. Some pending free agents that might be a priority for Detroit to lock down are WR DJ Chark and RB Jamaal Williams.

Here’s a full list of every player slated to hit the free-agent market when the new league year begins.

Detroit Lions free agents

WR D.J. Chark

TE Brock Wright

TE Shane Zylstra

S DeShon Elliott

S Will Harris

S C.J. Moore

RT Matt Nelson

RB Jamaal Williams

RB Justin Jackson

RB Craig Reynolds

QB Nate Sudfeld

LT Dan Skipper

LT Obinna Eze

LS Scott Daly

LG Tommy Kraemer

LB Alex Anzalone

LB Chris Board

LB Anthony Pittman

LB Josh Woods

K Michael Badgley

IDL Isaiah Buggs

IDL John Cominsky

IDL Benito Jones

EDGE Austin Bryant

CB Mike Hughes

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Bobby Price

CB Saivion Smith

C Evan Brown

C Ross Pierschbacher

Franchise tag options

WR DJ Chark

RB Jamaal Williams

Willaims broke the franchise record for rushing touchdowns last season, with 17, and is worth his weight in gold when it comes to his personality and meme potential. Chark was a clear threat at WR when he was healthy. But he had a surgically repaired ankle that kept him out for six games. Either of these options is a long shot for the franchise tag. In fact, no impending free agent on the roster is going to command the massive salary that tag would bring them on the open market, so don’t be shocked if Detroit opts not to use the franchise tag.