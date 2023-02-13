Which players on Broncos roster will be free agents in 2023

The Denver Broncos’ first season with Russell Wilson at the helm did not quite go as expected. The Broncos finished 5-12, dead last in the AFC West, and fired their head coach. They have dug themselves into somewhat of a draft hole after trading away several of the next few years’ picks for Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton, and Wilson’s contract is eating at their salary cap.

Despite their struggles, the Broncos are set at +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win next year’s Super Bowl, the same odds as the Lions, Dolphins, and Packers. Before we get to that, though, let’s take a look at who the free agents are in this year’s offseason.

Denver Broncos free agents

ILB Dakota Allen

OT Calvin Anderson

TE Andrew Beck

RB Mike Boone

OG Tom Compton

OT Cameron Fleming

S Kareem Jackson

DE Dre’Mont Jones

RB Marlon Mack

RB Latavius Murray

CB Darius Phillips

OG Dalton Risner

TE Eric Saubert

ILB Alex Singleton

TE Eric Tomlinson

RT Billy Turner

DE DeShawn Williams

QB Brett Rypien

S P.J. Locke

CB Essang Bassey

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

ILB Jonas Griffith

P Corliss WaitmaM

OT Will Sherman

CB Lamar Jackson, CB

Franchise tag options

DE Dre’Mont Jones

Jones is one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, recording 6.5 sacks and 47 tackles this season. Though his defensive coordinator has taken a new position, the Broncos could certainly use the franchise tag to keep him around for one more season with Payton. He is likely the only player that Denver would spend that kind of money on in this upcoming season.