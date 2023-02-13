Which players on Broncos roster will be free agents in 2023

The Denver Broncos’ first season with Russell Wilson at the helm did not quite go as expected. The Broncos finished 5-12, dead last in the AFC West, and fired their head coach. They have dug themselves into somewhat of a draft hole after trading away several of the next few years’ picks for Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton, and Wilson’s contract is eating at their salary cap.
Despite their struggles, the Broncos are set at +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win next year’s Super Bowl, the same odds as the Lions, Dolphins, and Packers. Before we get to that, though, let’s take a look at who the free agents are in this year’s offseason.
Denver Broncos free agents
ILB Dakota Allen
OT Calvin Anderson
TE Andrew Beck
RB Mike Boone
OG Tom Compton
OT Cameron Fleming
S Kareem Jackson
DE Dre’Mont Jones
RB Marlon Mack
RB Latavius Murray
CB Darius Phillips
OG Dalton Risner
TE Eric Saubert
ILB Alex Singleton
TE Eric Tomlinson
RT Billy Turner
DE DeShawn Williams
QB Brett Rypien
S P.J. Locke
CB Essang Bassey
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
ILB Jonas Griffith
P Corliss WaitmaM
OT Will Sherman
CB Lamar Jackson, CB
Franchise tag options
DE Dre’Mont Jones
Jones is one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, recording 6.5 sacks and 47 tackles this season. Though his defensive coordinator has taken a new position, the Broncos could certainly use the franchise tag to keep him around for one more season with Payton. He is likely the only player that Denver would spend that kind of money on in this upcoming season.