Which players on Bengals roster will be free agents in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their 2022-23 season in a heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati finished the regular season 12-4 and first in the AFC North. The conference championship ended on an unfortunate late hit penalty, and the Bengals now look toward the draft and the 2023 season rather than the Super Bowl.

There’s always next year, though — the Bengals have the fifth-best odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +900. In the offseason, they will be looking to beef up their offensive line and negotiate with a few key players who are up for free agency in 2023.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt, tight end Hayden Hurst, and running back Samaje Perine are three of the more significant Bengals coming up for free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals free agents

S Jessie Bates III

S Vonn Bell

CB Eli Apple

TE Hayden Hurst

CB Tre Flowers

RB Samaje Perine

QB Brandon Allen

TE Drew Sample

LS Clark Harris

G Max Scharping

S Michael Thomas

WR Trent Taylor

CB Jalen Davis

LB Germaine Pratt

LB Joe Bachie

RB Trayveon Williams

LS Cal Adomitis

LB Clay Johnson

TE Mitchell Wilcox

Franchise tag options

LB Germaine Pratt

S Vonn Bell

S Jessie Bates

The Bengals used their 2022 franchise tag on Bates after failing to come to a longer-term agreement with the safety. There’s always the chance that they use it for a second year in a row, but Pratt may be the better choice to spend that money on. The Bengals don’t often use the tag on the same player two years in a row, and Bates was somewhat of a disappointment this season. Pratt, on the other hand, has been a valuable pass rusher who has improved significantly this year and could be very useful to keep on the roster. Vonn Bell has also been a key player on the Bengals’ defense, grabbing four interceptions this past season.