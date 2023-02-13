Which players on Bears roster will be free agents in 2023

The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL in the 2022-23 season, so they’ll get the first pick in this spring’s draft. Matt Eberflus will be in his second year as the head coach, while Justin Fields must take another step in his development.
At this point of the offseason, the Bears are tied for the third-worst odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl at +8000, which is the lowest among any NFC North team.
The Bears have an important offseason to build toward the future of this franchise through the draft as well as free agency. Below is a look at the team’s list of free agents and a few potential franchise tag candidates.
Chicago Bears free agents
WR Byron Pringle
LB Nicholas Morrow
RT Riley Reiff
IDL Angelo Blackson
WR N’Keal Harry
TE Ryan Griffin
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
LS Patrick Scales
LB Matthew Adams
S Dane Cruikshank
LB Joe Thomas
IDL Mike Pennel
RG Michael Schofield
LG Dakota Dozier
QB Tim Boyle
QB Nathan Peterman
LB Elijah Lee
CB Breon Borders
WR Dante Pettis
RB David Montgomery
FB Khari Blasingame
RB Darrynton Evans
IDL Andrew Brown
LB Javin White
C Sam Mustipher
TE Trevon Wesco
LG Dieter Eiselen
CB Josh Blackwell
IDL Armon Watts
EDGE Andre Anthony
Franchise tag options
LB Nicholas Morrow
RB David Montgomery
Morrow proved to be a versatile linebacker able to play multiple positions last season as he was on the field a ton, and the Bears should look to keep him in the mix this upcoming season. At running back, David Montgomery is a versatile back who can do just about everything needed at the position, and Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said he’d like to keep him on the roster.