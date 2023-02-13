Which players on Bears roster will be free agents in 2023

The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL in the 2022-23 season, so they’ll get the first pick in this spring’s draft. Matt Eberflus will be in his second year as the head coach, while Justin Fields must take another step in his development.

At this point of the offseason, the Bears are tied for the third-worst odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl at +8000, which is the lowest among any NFC North team.

The Bears have an important offseason to build toward the future of this franchise through the draft as well as free agency. Below is a look at the team’s list of free agents and a few potential franchise tag candidates.

Chicago Bears free agents

WR Byron Pringle

LB Nicholas Morrow

RT Riley Reiff

IDL Angelo Blackson

WR N’Keal Harry

TE Ryan Griffin

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

LS Patrick Scales

LB Matthew Adams

S Dane Cruikshank

LB Joe Thomas

IDL Mike Pennel

RG Michael Schofield

LG Dakota Dozier

QB Tim Boyle

QB Nathan Peterman

LB Elijah Lee

CB Breon Borders

WR Dante Pettis

RB David Montgomery

FB Khari Blasingame

RB Darrynton Evans

IDL Andrew Brown

LB Javin White

C Sam Mustipher

TE Trevon Wesco

LG Dieter Eiselen

CB Josh Blackwell

IDL Armon Watts

EDGE Andre Anthony

Franchise tag options

LB Nicholas Morrow

RB David Montgomery

Morrow proved to be a versatile linebacker able to play multiple positions last season as he was on the field a ton, and the Bears should look to keep him in the mix this upcoming season. At running back, David Montgomery is a versatile back who can do just about everything needed at the position, and Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said he’d like to keep him on the roster.