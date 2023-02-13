Which players on Packers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a disappointing season that ended with them losing at home to the Detroit Lions to fall short of the playoffs. With uncertainty at the quarterback position, the franchise will be one of the most focused on teams once again until a decision is made regarding Aaron Rodgers on both sides.

At this point of the offseason, the Packers have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl next year, which is tied for the ninth-highest odds in the league. Division champion odds haven’t been posted yet, but Detroit also checks in at +3000 to win the Super Bowl to tie the Packers for the best odds in the NFC North.

The Packers have a number of key pieces hitting free agency, and here’s a look at players who may be headed elsewhere this offseason.

Green Bay Packers free agents

WR Allen Lazard

WR Randall Cobb

S Adrian Amos

LT Yosuah Nijman

IDL Jarran Reed

TE Robert Tonyan

IDL Dean Lowry

S Rudy Ford

TE Mercedes Lewis

EDGE Justin Hollins

K Mason Crosby

CB Keisean Nixon

TE Tyler Davis

LB Krys Barnes

C Jake Hanson

LB Eric Wilson

CB Corey Ballentine

S Dallin Leavitt

Franchise tag options

The Packers don’t typically use the franchise tag even though they did at this point last offseason with Davante Adams, though he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay needs to make a decision on wide receiver Allen Lazard, who led the Packers in receptions (60), targets (100) and yards (788) and is a strong blocker on the outside. Additionally, Green Bay needs to figure out whether long-time kicker Mason Crosby is the guy in 2023.