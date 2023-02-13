Which players on Browns roster will be free agents in 2023

The Cleveland Browns had an interesting 2022 campaign, with their newly-minted franchise QB missing several games due to a suspension. The team leaned on Jacoby Brissett for much of the season and ended the year with a 7-10 record.

They’re not projected to make a ton more noise in 2023, even with their starter available for the entire season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they have +4500 odds to win Super Bowl 58.

They’ll have a lot of decisions to make in free agency too, with several recognizable names set to hit the market. LB Anthony Walker Jr. was playing some of his best football before an injury ended his year early. Brissett is set to leave too, which puts the Browns in the market for a new QB2.

Here’s a list of all the players set to hit free agency for Cleveland when the new league year starts.

Cleveland Browns free agents

TE Pharaoh Brown

TE Jesse James

S Ronnie Harrison

RG Hjalte Froholdt

RB Kareem Hunt

RB D’Ernest Johnson

QB Jacoby Brissett

LT Chris Hubbard

LG Michael Dunn

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Deion Jones

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.

LB Reggie Ragland

LB Tae Davis

IDL Taven Bryan

IDL Chase Winovich

IDL Ben Stille

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

EDGE Stephen Weatherly

EDGE Chris Odom

CB A.J. Green

CB Greedy Williams

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

C Ethan Pocic

Franchise tag options

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Sione Takitaki

In reality, it’s highly unlikely the Browns use the franchise tag this year. Since returning to Cleveland, the franchise has only used the tag twice. So while these two players are options, it’s very doubtful any pending free agents did enough last season to warrant the hefty number that comes with the franchise tag.