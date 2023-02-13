Which players on Browns roster will be free agents in 2023

The Cleveland Browns had an interesting 2022 campaign, with their newly-minted franchise QB missing several games due to a suspension. The team leaned on Jacoby Brissett for much of the season and ended the year with a 7-10 record.
They’re not projected to make a ton more noise in 2023, even with their starter available for the entire season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they have +4500 odds to win Super Bowl 58.
They’ll have a lot of decisions to make in free agency too, with several recognizable names set to hit the market. LB Anthony Walker Jr. was playing some of his best football before an injury ended his year early. Brissett is set to leave too, which puts the Browns in the market for a new QB2.
Here’s a list of all the players set to hit free agency for Cleveland when the new league year starts.
Cleveland Browns free agents
TE Pharaoh Brown
TE Jesse James
S Ronnie Harrison
RG Hjalte Froholdt
RB Kareem Hunt
RB D’Ernest Johnson
QB Jacoby Brissett
LT Chris Hubbard
LG Michael Dunn
LB Sione Takitaki
LB Deion Jones
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.
LB Reggie Ragland
LB Tae Davis
IDL Taven Bryan
IDL Chase Winovich
IDL Ben Stille
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
EDGE Stephen Weatherly
EDGE Chris Odom
CB A.J. Green
CB Greedy Williams
CB Thomas Graham Jr.
C Ethan Pocic
Franchise tag options
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Sione Takitaki
In reality, it’s highly unlikely the Browns use the franchise tag this year. Since returning to Cleveland, the franchise has only used the tag twice. So while these two players are options, it’s very doubtful any pending free agents did enough last season to warrant the hefty number that comes with the franchise tag.