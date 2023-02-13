Which players on Cowboys roster will be free agents in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys season ended in the Divisional round with a loss to the 49ers, and they will be working with a new offensive coordinator next season in Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas put together a very respectable 12-5 regular season, finishing second in the NFC East. Their odds are installed at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Super Bowl, but before then, we have an offseason to get through.

The Cowboys have quite a few players coming up on the end of their contracts, and there are a few big names who will enter free agency this offseason, including Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz.

Dallas Cowboys free agents

TE Dalton Schultz

CB Anthony Brown

RB Tony Pollard

LB Leighton Vander Esch

Edge Dante Fowler Jr

WR T.Y. Hilton

LB Anthony Barr

Safety Donovan Wilson

OT Jason Peters

ST C.J. Goodwin

DT Johnathan Hankins

WR Noah Brown

LS Jake McQuaide

LS Matt Overton

LB Luke Gifford

DT Carlos Watkins

QB Cooper Rush

Kicker Brett Maher

OG Connor McGovern

OT Terence Steele

RB Rico Dowdle

OT Aviante Collins

OG Dakoda Shepley

Franchise tag options

TE Dalton Schultz

RB Tony Pollard

Schultz was placed under the franchise tag for the 2022 season, so unless the Cowboys are willing to pay up, that may be the only way to keep him around next season. Schultz finished the season with 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Pollard is another legitimate option here — he was a real impact-maker this season for the Cowboys, but fellow RB Ezekiel Elliot is taking up valuable salary. Pollard finished the season with 12 TDs and over 1,000 rushing yards.