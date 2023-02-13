Which players on Cowboys roster will be free agents in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys season ended in the Divisional round with a loss to the 49ers, and they will be working with a new offensive coordinator next season in Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas put together a very respectable 12-5 regular season, finishing second in the NFC East. Their odds are installed at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Super Bowl, but before then, we have an offseason to get through.
The Cowboys have quite a few players coming up on the end of their contracts, and there are a few big names who will enter free agency this offseason, including Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz.
Dallas Cowboys free agents
TE Dalton Schultz
CB Anthony Brown
RB Tony Pollard
LB Leighton Vander Esch
Edge Dante Fowler Jr
WR T.Y. Hilton
LB Anthony Barr
Safety Donovan Wilson
OT Jason Peters
ST C.J. Goodwin
DT Johnathan Hankins
WR Noah Brown
LS Jake McQuaide
LS Matt Overton
LB Luke Gifford
DT Carlos Watkins
QB Cooper Rush
Kicker Brett Maher
OG Connor McGovern
OT Terence Steele
RB Rico Dowdle
OT Aviante Collins
OG Dakoda Shepley
Franchise tag options
TE Dalton Schultz
RB Tony Pollard
Schultz was placed under the franchise tag for the 2022 season, so unless the Cowboys are willing to pay up, that may be the only way to keep him around next season. Schultz finished the season with 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Pollard is another legitimate option here — he was a real impact-maker this season for the Cowboys, but fellow RB Ezekiel Elliot is taking up valuable salary. Pollard finished the season with 12 TDs and over 1,000 rushing yards.