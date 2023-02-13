Which players on Texans roster will be free agents in 2023

The Houston Texans were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022 and will be “rewarded” with the second overall pick in this spring’s draft. Houston will enter 2023 with its fourth head coach in the last four seasons with DeMeco Ryans taking over, and the new regime has plenty of work to do on this roster in the years ahead.

No team has worse Super Bowl odds for next season than Houston at +20000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied with only the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans have tons of decisions to make both in the draft and in free agency this offseason to build depth for the future of this franchise. Below is a look at the list of free agents along with potential franchise tag candidates.

Houston Texans free agents

EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

EDGE Rasheem Green

RB Rex Burkhead

QB Kyle Allen

S MJ Stewart

RG Justin McCray

CB Tavierre Thomas

LS Jon Weeks

WR Chris Moore

C Scott Quessenberry

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

WR Phillip Dorsett

EDGE Derek Rivers

IDL Taylor Stallworth

TE Jordan Akins

TE OJ Howard

QB Jeff Driskel

RB Royce Freeman

S Jonathan Owens

RB Darius Anderson

Franchise tag options

EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

EDGE Rasheem Green

Okoronkwo proved to be a very savvy move for the Texans that paid off in 2022, and he very well down the stretch of the regular season. He is a strong presence Houston would love to get back. Green signed a one-year contract with Houston, and it will be interesting to see whether the new staff wants him around for this upcoming season.