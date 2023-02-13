Which players on Panthers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Carolina Panthers are entering a new era in 2023, with Frank Reich as the new head coach.

The team struggled for most of 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record, and fired coach Matt Rhule after five games. They got back on track and finished 6-6 under interim coach Steve Wilks, but it wasn’t enough to make the playoffs.

With an uninspiring record and a new coach, it’s not clear how many of the soon-to-be free agents the franchise will want to keep. Either way, there’s no way they’ll be able to keep all of them. Sam Darnold is probably the biggest name on the list. He helped lead the team’s ‘resurgence’ at the back end of the year.

Still, Carolina isn’t projected to make a lot of noise next season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +6000 odds to win Super Bowl 58, which is the second-worst in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers free agents

WR Andre Roberts

TE Stephen Sullivan

S Juston Burris

S Sam Franklin

S Sean Chandler

RT Cameron Erving

RB D’Onta Foreman

QB Sam Darnold

QB Phillip Walker

LS J.J. Jansen

LG Michael Jordan

LB Cory Littleton

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

K Eddy Pineiro

IDL Matt Ioannidis

IDK Henry Anderson

FB Giovanni Ricci

CB Myles Hartsfield

CB T.J. Carrie

CB Justin Layne

C Bradley Bozeman

Franchise tag options

QB Sam Darnold

RB D’Onta Foreman

There are not a lot of inspiring options on the list of free agents to franchise tag. Darnold was probably the biggest key to the team’s success at the back end of the year, but there’s a close to zero percent chance the team’s willing to shell out $32 million to keep him around. Foreman led the team in rushing and ground TDs with five, so a $10 million hit is far more likely.