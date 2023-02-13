Which players on Panthers roster will be free agents in 2023

The Carolina Panthers are entering a new era in 2023, with Frank Reich as the new head coach.
The team struggled for most of 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record, and fired coach Matt Rhule after five games. They got back on track and finished 6-6 under interim coach Steve Wilks, but it wasn’t enough to make the playoffs.
With an uninspiring record and a new coach, it’s not clear how many of the soon-to-be free agents the franchise will want to keep. Either way, there’s no way they’ll be able to keep all of them. Sam Darnold is probably the biggest name on the list. He helped lead the team’s ‘resurgence’ at the back end of the year.
Still, Carolina isn’t projected to make a lot of noise next season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +6000 odds to win Super Bowl 58, which is the second-worst in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers free agents
WR Andre Roberts
TE Stephen Sullivan
S Juston Burris
S Sam Franklin
S Sean Chandler
RT Cameron Erving
RB D’Onta Foreman
QB Sam Darnold
QB Phillip Walker
LS J.J. Jansen
LG Michael Jordan
LB Cory Littleton
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
K Eddy Pineiro
IDL Matt Ioannidis
IDK Henry Anderson
FB Giovanni Ricci
CB Myles Hartsfield
CB T.J. Carrie
CB Justin Layne
C Bradley Bozeman
Franchise tag options
QB Sam Darnold
RB D’Onta Foreman
There are not a lot of inspiring options on the list of free agents to franchise tag. Darnold was probably the biggest key to the team’s success at the back end of the year, but there’s a close to zero percent chance the team’s willing to shell out $32 million to keep him around. Foreman led the team in rushing and ground TDs with five, so a $10 million hit is far more likely.