NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for the 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Arguably the biggest race, and certainly the most iconic one, on the NASCAR schedule is this weekend when the green flag drops on the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Great American Race airs on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The race is preceded by unique week of qualifying with the twin Duel races on Thursday to set the race order.

Ahead of qualifying, there’s a logjam at the top in terms of who is favored in this one. Four drivers lead the way with +1200 odds to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. That group includes Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s won the race four times, while the other three have never claimed the checkered flag there.

Austin Cindric won the race last year and is going off with +2000 odds to repeat as champion. There have been four repeat champions in Daytona 500 history, with Denny Hamlin the most recent when he repeated in 2019 and 2020.

Here is a look the odds ahead of practice and qualifying for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500.