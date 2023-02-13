 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for the 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway road course.

Arguably the biggest race, and certainly the most iconic one, on the NASCAR schedule is this weekend when the green flag drops on the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Great American Race airs on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The race is preceded by unique week of qualifying with the twin Duel races on Thursday to set the race order.

Ahead of qualifying, there’s a logjam at the top in terms of who is favored in this one. Four drivers lead the way with +1200 odds to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. That group includes Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s won the race four times, while the other three have never claimed the checkered flag there.

Austin Cindric won the race last year and is going off with +2000 odds to repeat as champion. There have been four repeat champions in Daytona 500 history, with Denny Hamlin the most recent when he repeated in 2019 and 2020.

Here is a look the odds ahead of practice and qualifying for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

2023 Daytona 500 odds to win

Driver Odds
Ryan Blaney +1200
Kyle Larson +1200
Denny Hamlin +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Kyle Busch +1400
Joey Logano +1400
William Byron +1600
Ross Chastain +1600
Bubba Wallace +1800
Brad Keselowski +1800
Tyler Reddick +2000
Austin Cindric +2000
Kevin Harvick +2500
Christopher Bell +2500
Austin Dillon +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Ryan Preece +3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000
Martin Truex Jr. +3000
Erik Jones +3000
Daniel Suarez +3000
Chris Buescher +3000
Chase Briscoe +3000
Michael McDowell +3500
Ty Gibbs +4000
Justin Haley +4000
Jimmie Johnson +4000
Aric Almirola +4000
A.J. Allmendinger +4000
Noah Gragson +5000
Harrison Burton +7000
Austin Hill +7000
Zane Smith +10000
Todd Gilliland +10000
David Ragan +10000
Corey Lajoie +10000
Travis Pastrana +10000
Chandler Smith +10000
Ty Dillon +15000
Riley Herbst +15000
Cody Ware +50000
B.J. McLeod +50000
Conor Daly +50000

