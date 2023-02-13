NASCAR schedule for Daytona 500 Week

One of the biggest races in the American motorsports cannon takes place Sunday when the Daytona 500 kicks off at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. While the big event happens Sunday afternoon, there are other things happening throughout the week, including practice, qualifying, and the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races.

The week’s events open on Tuesday with a random drawing for Cup Series and Xfinity Series qualifying lineups. The Xfinity Series random draw is at 2 p.m. ET with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 running on Saturday. The Cup Series random draw is at 4 p.m. for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The Cup Series draw is for the first of two rounds of qualifying that run Wednesday and Thursday. The two fastest drivers at Wednesday’s Busch Light Pole qualifying set the first row of the Daytona 500, while the rest of the finishers set the lineups for Thursday’s twin Duels. The twin Duels then run on Thursday to set the lineup for Sunday. Thursday also features Truck Series qualifying for Friday’s race.

Here’s a full lineup of the week’s action leading up to Sunday’s main event. No odds are live on DraftKings Sportsbook for any of the races outside of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

All times below are ET.

Tuesday, February 14

2 p.m. — Xfinity random drawing for qualifying lineup — TBD

4 p.m. — Cup random drawing for qualifying lineup — TBD

Wednesday, February 15

8 a.m. — Cup Media Day — N/A

1 p.m. — Cup garage hours — N/A

8:15 p.m. — Cup pole qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

Thursday, February 16

9 a.m. — ARCA Menards garage hours — N/A

10 a.m. — Truck garage hours — N/A

4 p.m. — Truck random drawing for qualifying lineup — N/A

4 p.m. — Cup garage hours — N/A

4:05 p.m. — ARCA Menards practice — N/A

5:05 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

6:35 p.m. — Cup driver introductions — N/A

7 p.m. — Cup Duel 1 — FS1, FOX.com/live

8:45 p.m. (approx.) — Cup Duel 2 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Friday, February 17

8 a.m. — Truck garage hours — N/A

8 a.m. — Arca Menards garage hours — N/A

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours — N/A

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours — N/A

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards 200, ARCA Menards Series — TBD

3:00 p.m. — NextEra Energy 250 qualifying, Craftsmen Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice, NASCAR Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:30 p.m. — NextEra Energy 250, Craftsmen Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, February 18

8 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours — N/A

8 a.m. — Cup garage hours — N/A

9:30 a.m. — Arca Menards garage hours — N/A

10:30 a.m. — Daytona 500 practice, NASCAR Cup Series— FS1, FOX.com/live

11:30 a.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying, Xfinity Series— FS1, FOX.com/live

1:10 p.m. — Arca Menards driver introductions

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards 200, ARCA Menards Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5:00 p.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Xfinity Series— FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, February 19

1:15 p.m. — Concert — N/A (some Fox coverage)

2:10 p.m. — Red Carpet Walk — N/A (some Fox coverage)

2:15 p.m. — Driver introductions — N/A (some Fox coverage)

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series — FOX, FOX.com/live