Breaking down the weather forecast for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

One of the most iconic races in motorsports happens this weekend with the Daytona 500 dropping the green flag on Sunday afternoon.

But that’s not the only race happening throughout the weekend. On top of qualifying runs and practices, there are four total races happening across as many different competitions.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Daytona International Speedway this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Wednesday, February 15

64°: Mainly clear and mild, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 15 mph, 3% chance of rain.

8:15 p.m. — Cup pole qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

Thursday, February 16

65°: Partly cloudy and mild with a couple of showers, winds at 8pm with gusts up to 14 mph, 84% chance of rain

5:05 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

7 p.m. — Cup Duel 1 — FS1, FOX.com/live

8:45 p.m. (approx.) — Cup Duel 2 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Friday, February 17

Hi 80°, Low 54°: Sunny with some cloudy segments of the day, winds from 10-20 mph and a 24% chance of rain.

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards 200, ARCA Menards Series

3:00 p.m. — NextEra Energy 250 qualifying, Craftsmen Truck Series

4:30 p.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 practice, Xfinity Series

5:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice, NASCAR Cup Series

7:30 p.m. — NextEra Energy 250, Craftsmen Truck Series (250 miles, 100 laps)

Saturday, February 18

Hi 68°, Low 59°: Sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day, winds from 15-25 mph, 3% chance of rain.

10:30 a.m. — Daytona 500 practice, NASCAR Cup Series

11:30 a.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying, Xfinity Series

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards 200, ARCA Menards Series (200 miles, 80 laps)

5:00 p.m. — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Xfinity Series (300 miles, 120 laps)

Sunday, February 19

Hi 73°, Low 58°: Sunshine and clouds mixed, winds from 10-15 mph and a 20% chance of rain.

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series (500 miles, 200 laps)