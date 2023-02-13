Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 13

There is a big NBA slate set for Monday night with 11 game. Below, we take a look at the best player props for tonight’s slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cameron Johnson over 13.5 Points vs. Knicks (-110)

The Knicks allow the most points per game to small forwards in the NBA. Johnson has taken on a bigger role in Brooklyn and will have the ball in his hands more. He shot 13 times in his first game with Brooklyn, which is more than he usually did with the Phoenix Suns. I think Johnson has a big scoring game tonight in a rivalry matchup.

Jonas Valanciunas over 10.5 Rebounds vs. Thunder (-115)

Not only do the Thunder allow the most rebounds in the NBA, the tallest player in the starting lineup is usually Josh Giddey who is a 6-8 guard. Valanciunas will have the paint locked down and should have a ton of boards tonight. The big issue is how many minutes he gets as he could be a liability on defense. I still think he goes over this total.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 Points vs. Mavericks (-115)

With D’Angelo Russell gone, the ball will be in Edwards’ hands even more now. Edwards is not shy to shoot and his team needs him to score in bunches if they want any chance at a win. The Timberwolves don't have many scoring threats, so I would expect him to shoot 20-25 shots and go over this point total.