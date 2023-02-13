NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 13

There is a big slate for tonight in the NBA which means there will be a great number of value plays available in DFS formats. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets, $5,000

The 76ers allow 23.1 points per game to power forwards which is the seventh most in the NBA. Smith is coming off a big game in Miami where he scored 22 points and I expect him to build off that. Rookies usually take some time to get going, but their big scoring games come in bunches. He’s also great on the glass and is averaging one block per game. Look for a big DFS game from Smith in this one.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

Since being traded to the Nets, Johnson has taken on a much bigger role. With the Suns, he was a spot-up shooter but the Nets need him to be more of a scorer as they traded away their stars. The Knicks allow 43.2 DFS points per game to shooting guards which is the second most in the NBA. Johnson scored 32.3 DFS points in his first game with the Nets and I expect him to continue to have that success.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic, $4,500

The big question with Anthony’s DFS numbers is whether or not he can score points. His scoring has been inconsistent, but it has had a big impact on his DFS totals. He does well with assists and is averaging a little over a block per game. At $4,500, if he can score 14+ points, he will be one of the best value plays of the night.